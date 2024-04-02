Cooper Black, Gracyn Sawchyn and Kai Schwindt Join Checkers Roster

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Three new players are joining the Charlotte roster for the final stretch of the regular season - goalie Cooper Black on a professional tryout, forward Gracyn Sawchyn on an amateur tryout and forward Kai Schwindt from the OHL.

Black, 22, agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level deal with Florida Tuesday morning following the conclusion of his second season at Dartmouth College, where he went 13-8-8 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. During his tenure at school he was 18-31-9 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage over 60 appearances, earning a spot on the conference All-Rookie Team in 2022-23.

Sawchyn, 19, posted 64 points (19g, 45a) in 54 WHL games split between Seattle and Edmonton this season. Across his two campaigns in the WHL, Sawchyn - a second-round pick by Florida in 2023 - has racked up 122 points (37g, 85a) in 112 contests and won a league title with the Thunderbirds in 2022-23.

Schwindt, 20, made his pro debut with Charlotte on Oct. 22, then joined the ECHL's Florida Everblades for six games before returning to the junior ranks for the remainder of this season. With Sarnia, Schwindt posted 23 points (13g, 10a) in 33 OHL games before suffering a season-ending injury in February. An undrafted forward who inked an entry-level deal with Florida in September, Schwindt has recorded 65 points (37g, 28a) in 168 OHL games with Mississauga and Sarnia.

The Checkers have seven games left in the regular season - two more at Bojangles Coliseum this weekend, then five more on the road over the next two weeks - and have a magic number of three to clinch a playoff berth.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.