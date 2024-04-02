San Diego Gulls Sign Andrew Lucas to Amateur Tryout
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Andrew Lucas to an amateur tryout.
Lucas, 25 (2/5/99), recorded 5-11=16 points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +3 rating in 36 NCAA games with the University of Connecticut this season, leading Husky defensemen in goals, assists and points. In 2022-23 with the Huskies, the 6-foot, 179-pound defenseman set an NCAA career-high in points after posting 2-22=24 points in 35 games, leading team blueliners is assists and points. Prior to joining Connecticut in 2022-23, Lucas spent three seasons with the University of Vermont from 2019-22, serving as captain for two seasons (2020-2022) and recording 9-23=32 points with 44 PIM in 81 games.
An Alexandria, Va. native, Lucas also recorded 10-39=49 points in 53 games with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in 2018-19, earning AJHL South All-Rookie Team honors. He helped the Bandits secure the AJHL Championship after posting 4-5=9 points in 15 playoff contests. Lucas also tallied two assists (0-2=2) in seven total games with the Langley Rivermen and Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
