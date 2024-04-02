Allan Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Defenseman Nolan Allan is expected to miss three to four weeks with a lower body injury.

The IceHogs play Milwaukee Admirals tonight at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.