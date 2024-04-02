Allan Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defenseman Nolan Allan is expected to miss three to four weeks with a lower body injury.
The IceHogs play Milwaukee Admirals tonight at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.
