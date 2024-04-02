Rangers Reassign Olof Lindbom to Cyclones, Wolf Pack Loan Zach Berzolla to Florida Everbaldes

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones from the Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack have loaned defenseman Zach Berzolla to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Lindbom, 23, has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has amassed a record of 1-3-1 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average. The native of Stockholm, SWE, made a career-high 37 saves on March 24th against the Belleville Senators, picking up his first career AHL victory in the process.

In 27 appearances this season with the Cyclones, Lindbom is 10-13-3 with an .884 save percentage, 3.57 goals-against average, and one shutout.

For his career, Lindbom is 1-3-1 in seven AHL contests with a .909 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average. He is 27-23-4 in 55 ECHL games with the Cyclones and Jacksonville Icemen, posting an .887 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average.

He was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Berzolla, 25, has appeared in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He notched his third career goal in the AHL on November 4th, 2023, in the team's game at the Utica Comets.

Additionally, Berzolla has skated in seven ECHL games with the Cyclones this season, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a). His ECHL rights were traded by the Cyclones to the Everblades on March 21st, 2024.

The native of Howell, NJ, has appeared in 29 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans, scoring three goals. In 129 career ECHL contests with the Cyclones, Icemen, and Everblades, Berzolla has recorded 51 points (11 g, 40 a).

The Wolf Pack wrap up their homestand on Wednesday night with the final installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' as the Bridgeport Islanders come to the XL Center. The puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

