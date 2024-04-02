Wolf Pack Sign D Victor Mancini to Amateur Tryout Agreement (Ato)
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Victor Mancini to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
Mancini, 21, will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #23 with the club.
The native of Hancock, MI, agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday morning that will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.
Mancini appeared in a career-high 40 games this season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He scored a career-high four goals and set a new personal best in points with ten (4 g, 6 a).
Over the course of three seasons with the Mavericks, Mancini appeared in 110 games and scored 23 points (4 g, 19 a).
The 6'4", 220-pound defenseman was selected in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
The Wolf Pack wrap up their current four-game homestand on Wednesday night with the final installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' as the Bridgeport Islanders come to the XL Center. The puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2024
- Wolf Pack Sign D Victor Mancini to Amateur Tryout Agreement (Ato) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Foley Entertainment Group Arena in Henderson Renamed Lee's Family Forum - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Brandon Scanlin to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held April 13 - Chicago Wolves
- Jefferies' Goal Only Offense in Morning Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Kolosov Arrives - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Use Second Period to Topple Islanders in 4-1 Victory - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Andrew Lucas to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Add Goaltender Matt Tomkins on Emergency Recall - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Preview: Tuesday Matchup with Admirals up Next for IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Playoff Push in Full Effect as Penguins Prepare for Three-In-Three Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cooper Black, Gracyn Sawchyn and Kai Schwindt Join Checkers Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Reassign Olof Lindbom to Cyclones, Wolf Pack Loan Zach Berzolla to Florida Everbaldes - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Battle Rivals Rockford and Chicago in Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Comets at 10:30 a.m. Today - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Sign D Victor Mancini to Amateur Tryout Agreement (Ato)
- Rangers Assign Defenseman Brandon Scanlin to Wolf Pack
- Rangers Reassign Olof Lindbom to Cyclones, Wolf Pack Loan Zach Berzolla to Florida Everbaldes
- Wolf Pack Release Ryan Siedem from ATO
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: April 1st, 2024