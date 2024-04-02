Wolf Pack Sign D Victor Mancini to Amateur Tryout Agreement (Ato)

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Victor Mancini to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Mancini, 21, will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #23 with the club.

The native of Hancock, MI, agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday morning that will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Mancini appeared in a career-high 40 games this season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He scored a career-high four goals and set a new personal best in points with ten (4 g, 6 a).

Over the course of three seasons with the Mavericks, Mancini appeared in 110 games and scored 23 points (4 g, 19 a).

The 6'4", 220-pound defenseman was selected in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack wrap up their current four-game homestand on Wednesday night with the final installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' as the Bridgeport Islanders come to the XL Center. The puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

