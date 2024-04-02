Caamano's Four Goals Lead Texas Past Colorado
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, upended the Colorado Eagles 5-3 thanks to a four-goal game from Nick Caamano on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Eagles struck first when Jason Polin snapped a shot past Ben Kraws at 16:46 after receiving a lengthy cross-ice pass that was lobbed over Texas' defense by Fredrik Olofsson. The Stars tied the game at 18:32 when Matej Blumel tipped a shot from Michael Karow that then bounced off Fredrik Karlstrom before sneaking past Arvid Holm.
Nick Caamano put the Stars up 2-1 at 10:29 of the middle period after muscling off multiple Colorado defenders on his way up the middle of the ice, where he eventually banked the puck off a defender and past Holm. The Eagles tied the game 2-2 with Peter Holland scoring on the short side following a drop pass from Corey Schueneman near the right post as he was driving behind the net.
The third period saw Caamano put Texas back on top at 2:38 by shelfing a shot over Holm's left shoulder into the top-right corner to make it 3-2. After Jack Ahcan scored to tie it 3-3 with 8:04 to spare, Caamano completed his first professional hat trick to put the Stars up 4-3 after tipping in a shot from Alex Petrovic with 3:01 remaining in regulation. Caamano then assured a 5-3 victory for Texas by scoring on an empty net for his fourth of the night in the waning seconds.
In goal for the Stars, Kraws improved to 2-0-0 after earning a second consecutive start and making 24 saves on 27 shots. For the Eagles, Holm fell to 4-6-0 after allowing four goals on 26 shots in the contest.
The Stars finish out a season series against the Eagles with a finale on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
