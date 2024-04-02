Rangers Assign Defenseman Brandon Scanlin to Wolf Pack

April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Brandon Scanlin to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Scanlin, 24, has appeared in 57 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 16 points (8 g, 8 a). His 16 points are a career-high, surpassing his previous high of 15 during the 2022-23 season.

Over parts of three seasons, Scanlin has dressed in 133 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 32 points (12 g, 20 a). The native of Hamilton, ON, has also skated in nine Calder Cup Playoff games with the club, registering an assist.

Scanlin was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Rangers out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha on March 19th, 2022.

He made his NHL debut with the club on March 26th, 2024, against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden.

The Wolf Pack wrap up their current four-game homestand on Wednesday night with the final installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' as the Bridgeport Islanders come to the XL Center. The puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

