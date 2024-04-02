IceHogs Clinch Playoff Berth with 2-1 Shootout Win Over Admirals
April 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - With two points on Tuesday night in a 2-1 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals, the Rockford IceHogs clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Louis Crevier kept Rockford in the game with a late second-period goal; his second goal of his pro career and first goal at the BMO Center. Rem Pitlick scored the shootout-clinching goal to secure the victory for Rockford, and Jaxson Stauber recorded 34 saves on 35 shots for his 10th straight win.
Stauber recorded 12 saves in the first period as Milwaukee outshot Rockford 12-4. The IceHogs struggled to create scoring chances in the opening frame and did not convert on a power-play opportunity after a cross-checking penalty by Rolan McKeown.
With under five minutes in the second period, Reid Schaefer scored first for Milwaukee on a misplayed puck by Rockford behind Stauber's net to give them a 1-0 lead (15:16).
With a little over a minute remaining in the period, Crevier sent a slap shot into the back of the net to tie the game at one goal a side (18:56). The puck bounded off an Admiral stick where Cole Guttman played it off the wall before sending a pass to a wide-open Crevier at the blue line. With an assist on the play, Guttman extended his point streak to nine games.
The third period was quiet as neither team could crack the tie game in regulation or overtime. Rockford earned a point with the game entering overtime and secured a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The game would go into a shootout where the IceHogs scored in two of three rounds on the sticks of Zach Sanford and Pitlick securing the victory for Rockford and handing Milwaukee its first loss in shootouts.
Rockford will travel to Grand Rapids on Friday, April 5 as they look to make up ground on the Griffins in the Central Division. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.CDT on Friday.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
