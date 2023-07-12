Comets Unveil 2023-2024 Season Schedule

Utica, NY- The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the details of the 2023-2024 season schedule. The season will mark the 11th in Utica Comets franchise history.

The 11th season of Utica Comets Hockey will begin Friday, October 13against the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. The 2023-24 season of Utica Comets hockey features 15 Friday home games along with 13 games on Saturday and three on Sunday afternoon. The team will start some Saturday games at 5:00 PM this season.

The team will play its annual Veterans Day Game on Saturday, November 11 against the Rochester Americans. Later this summer, the Comets will unveil more theme nights peppered throughout the season along with very special events and offers for all Season Ticket Members.

The North Division rival Syracuse Crunch will battle the Comets 14 times starting on opening night and culminating in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Other teams within the North Division will see the Comets battle the Rochester Americans 12 times while taking on the Cleveland Monsters four times. The Comets will play their divisional Canadian opponents, the Laval Rocket and Belleville Senators, eight times while battling the Toronto Marlies six games during the regular season.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2023-24 Season. Single game tickets are also now on sale and can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

