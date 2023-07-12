Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2023-24 regular season schedule today. Texas will open its 15th anniversary season at home Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
A CLOSER LOOK
Texas is scheduled to play 72 games during the 2023-24 season, including 36 at home and 36 on the road. The defending Central Division Champions will remain in the same division within the Western Conference, featuring the likes of Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford. The club will play 48 games against division opponents, including 24 at home and 24 on the road.
Of the 36 home contests on Texas' schedule, 28 will be weekend games (12 Fridays, 14 Saturdays and 2 Sundays).
Texas' longest homestand of the season is a six-game stretch over ten days at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park from Mar. 29 - Apr. 7, 2024. It features a weekend series against Iowa (Mar. 29 and Mar. 30), a midweek pair of games against Colorado (Apr. 2 and Apr. 3), and a weekend battle with Milwaukee (Apr. 6 and Apr. 7).
The team's longest break is eight days during the holidays Dec. 21 - Dec. 28, 2023. Before the break, Texas hosts Grand Rapids on Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 19 and Dec. 20) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The team returns from the holidays for two road games north of the border against the Manitoba Moose to finish the calendar year (Dec. 29 and Dec. 31).
The Stars' longest road trips are two different five-game journeys west to face Pacific Division competition. The first trip begins the week of Thanksgiving and takes Texas to Colorado (Nov. 24 and Nov. 25), San Diego (Nov. 29) and Bakersfield (Dec. 1 and Dec. 2). Texas heads west again in March for a trip that starts in Tucson (Mar. 16 and Mar. 17), continues to Coachella Valley (Mar. 20), San Diego (Mar. 22) and back to Coachella Valley (Mar. 23).
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS
vs. Division Opponents (48 Games)
Eight games each vs. six teams (4 home / 4 away): Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.
vs. Western Conference Opponents (non-division, 24 Games)
Four games vs six teams (2 home / 2 away): Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, Colorado, San Diego, San Jose, Tucson
All 72 regular season games will be played against Western Conference teams. The only teams from the Pacific Division not on the Stars' schedule are Abbotsford, Calgary, Henderson and Ontario.
By Day of the Week
Home Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 4, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 12, Sat. - 14, Sun. - 2
Away Games: Mon. - 1, Tues. - 2, Wed. - 7, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 9, Sat. - 12, Sun. - 5
By Month
Home Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 4, Dec. - 4, Jan. - 6, Feb. - 6, Mar. - 6, Apr. - 6
Away Games: Oct. - 3, Nov. - 6, Dec. - 7, Jan. - 5, Feb. - 6, Mar. - 7, Apr. - 2
A full promotional schedule for the Stars' 36 home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be announced soon.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench
(Tim Watkins)
