Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule

July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are pleased to officially unveil their complete schedule for the 2023-24 season - the Team's 10th Season in The Valley! The team returns to PPL Center in Downtown Allentown at the end of September for Training Camp and starts the Preseason and Regular Season Schedule of games in October. The celebration of the 10th season of Phantoms Hockey in the Valley is presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.

A full slate of exciting matchups at PPL Center is just around the corner and will include the return of the NHL Rookie Series between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers in September, Training Camp and preseason games for the Phantoms, followed by the regular season Opening Weekend in October, a big Thanksgiving Weekend pair of games, and once again the Phantoms will kick off the New Year's Eve celebration in Downtown Allentown featuring the World's Largest Puck-Drop at midnight outside PPL Center. That's just for starters. Stay tuned for more details on the team's promotional schedule, coming soon.

The Phantoms will kick off the season with two home preseason games, one against each of the Pennsylvania state rivals - Tuesday, October 3 vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Sunday, October 8 vs. reigning AHL Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals).

The regular season starts with a two-game Opening Weekend at home in PPL Center on Saturday, October 14 vs. the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) and then the Phantoms welcome from Canada the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators) on Sunday, October 15.

Schedule Highlights Include:

- Preseason Home Games: Tuesday, October 3 vs WBS Penguins and Sunday October 8 vs Hershey Bears

- Regular Season Home Opening Weekend: Saturday, October 14 vs Cleveland Monsters and Sunday, October 15 vs Belleville Senators

- First Regular Season Home Game against 2023 AHL Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears: Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11

- Thanksgiving Weekend Home Games: Friday, November 24 vs Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) and Saturday, November 25 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

- New Year's Eve Home Game: Sunday, December 31 vs Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)

- Last Home Game Before AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California: Saturday, February 3 vs WBS Penguins

- Last Regular Season Home Game: Sunday, April 21 vs Charlotte Checkers

"The Schedule Release is always an exciting time because it signals that Phantoms Hockey is right around the corner," Phantoms owner Jim Brooks said. "In our first nine seasons here in the Valley, we have shared so many positive memories with our fans, community and corporate partners and during this 10th Anniversary season we plan to celebrate these and help make many, many more!"

The Phantoms' regular-season home game schedule is tailor-made for fans, with 32 weekend dates: including 15 Saturdays, seven Sundays, and 10 Fridays.

"Everything is shaping up for an absolutely exciting 10th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms here in PPL Center," Senior Director of Ticket Sales Trevor Herrick said. "We are really happy about how our schedule turned out, once again it is set up to be super accommodating for our fans. Coming off of our successes last season, there is great enthusiasm for the Phantoms and we have created many different ticket packages to enable our community to enjoy the excitement and entertainment of Phantoms at a family-friendly price."

Hockey officially returns to PPL Center with the NHL Rookie Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers engaging in a pair of rivalry clashes on September 15-16. The games provide a wonderful opportunity for fans to get a special first look at the young stars of the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers including many of the teams' recent selections in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Single-game tickets for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will go on sale September 1. Fans can guarantee tickets to every home game by locking in a Phantoms Premier Membership. Fans can also choose a custom 2023-24 Partial Season Ticket Plan which will be on sale Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am.

Questions? Email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!

Details on the team's promotional schedule will be announced soon.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2023-24 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PRESEASON)

Sunday, October 8, 2023 (1:05) vs. Hershey Bears (PRESEASON)

Saturday, October 14, 2023 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters (OPENING WEEKEND)

Sunday, October 15, 2023 (1:05) vs. Belleville Senators (OPENING WEEKEND)

Sunday, October 22, 2023 (3:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Sunday, October 29, 2023 (5:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, November 3, 2023 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, November 11, 2023 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, November 24, 2023 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 25, 2023 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans

Friday, December 8, 2023 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, December 9, 2023 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Friday, December 15, 2023 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket

Saturday, December 16, 2023 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets

Saturday, December 30, 2023 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Sunday, December 31, 2023 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Friday, January 12, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, January 13, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, January 26, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, January 27, 2024 (7:05) vs. Toronto Marlies

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, February 2, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, February 3, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, February 9, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 17, 2024 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, March 2, 2024 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Sunday, March 3, 2024 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, March 8, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, March 23, 2024 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Sunday, March 24 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, April 5, 2024 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, April 6, 2024 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, April 13, 2024 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 21, 2024 (3:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2023-24 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE - HOME GAMES in BOLD

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS (PRESEASON)

Saturday, October 7, 2023 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PRESEASON)

Sunday, October 8, 2023 (1:05) HERSHEY BEARS (PRESEASON)

Saturday, October 14, 2023 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS (OPENING WEEKEND)

Sunday, October 15, 2023 (1:05) BELLEVILLE SENATORS (OPENING WEEKEND

Friday, October 20, 2023 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, October 21, 2023 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, October 22, 2023 (3:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Saturday, October 28, 2023 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Sunday, October 29, 2023 (5:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Friday, November 3, 2023 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Saturday, November 4, 2023 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 (10:35 AM) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 11, 2023 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Sunday, November 12, 2023 (3:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 17, 2023 (7:00) at Laval Rocket

Saturday, November 18, 2023 (7:00) at Belleville Senators

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 (7:00) at Toronto Marlies

Friday, November 24, 2023 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Saturday, November 25, 2023 (7:05) ROCHESTER AMERICANS

Friday, December 1, 2023 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 2, 2023 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, December 3, 2023 (3:05) at Providence Bruins

Friday, December 8, 2023 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Saturday, December 9, 2023 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, December 15, 2023 (7:05) LAVAL ROCKET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Thursday, December 21, 2023 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, December 22, 2023 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 (7:05) UTICA COMETS

Saturday, December 30, 2023 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Sunday, December 31, 2023 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, January 6, 2024 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, January 7, 2024 (3:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, January 12, 2024 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Saturday, January 13, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 (7:05) at Rochester Americans

Friday, January 19, 2024 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, January 20, 2024 (12:30) at Cleveland Monsters

Friday, January 26, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Saturday, January 27, 2024 (7:05) TORONTO MARLIES

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, February 2, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Saturday, February 3, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Friday, February 9, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Saturday, February 10, 2024 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, February 17, 2024 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 24, 2024 (4:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, February 25, 2024 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 1, 2024 (7:00) at Utica Comets

Saturday, March 2, 2024 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Sunday, March 3, 2024 (3:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, March 8, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Saturday, March 9, 2024 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, March 10, 2024 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 15, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, March 16, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Saturday, March 23, 2024 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Sunday, March 24, 2024 (3:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Friday, March 29, 2024 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, March 30, 2024 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, April 5, 2024 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Saturday, April 6, 2024 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Sunday, April 7, 2024 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, April 12, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, April 13, 2024 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Friday, April 19, 2024 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Sunday, April 21, 2024 (3:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Phantoms' Opponents in 2023-24 and NHL Affiliations

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Islanders - 6 (3/3)

Charlotte Checkers - 8 (4/4)

Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)

Hershey Bears - 12 (6/6)

Providence Bruins - 6 (3/3)

Springfield Thunderbirds - 6 (3/3)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)

North Division

Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)

Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)

Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)

Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)

Syracuse Crunch - 2 (1/1)

Toronto Marlies - 2 (1/1)

Utica Comets - 2 (1/1)

By Day - Home/Away (Total)

Friday - 10/10 (20)

Saturday - 15/12 (27)

Sunday - 7/6 (13)

Tuesday - 0/2 (2)

Wednesday - 4/5 (9)

Thursday - 0/1 (1)

By Month - Home/Away (Total)

October - 4/3 (7)

November - 4/6 (10)

December - 8/5 (13)

January - 5/5 (10)

February - 4/5 (9)

March - 6/8 (14)

April - 5/4 (9)

Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!

The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.