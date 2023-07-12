Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule
July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are pleased to officially unveil their complete schedule for the 2023-24 season - the Team's 10th Season in The Valley! The team returns to PPL Center in Downtown Allentown at the end of September for Training Camp and starts the Preseason and Regular Season Schedule of games in October. The celebration of the 10th season of Phantoms Hockey in the Valley is presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.
A full slate of exciting matchups at PPL Center is just around the corner and will include the return of the NHL Rookie Series between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers in September, Training Camp and preseason games for the Phantoms, followed by the regular season Opening Weekend in October, a big Thanksgiving Weekend pair of games, and once again the Phantoms will kick off the New Year's Eve celebration in Downtown Allentown featuring the World's Largest Puck-Drop at midnight outside PPL Center. That's just for starters. Stay tuned for more details on the team's promotional schedule, coming soon.
The Phantoms will kick off the season with two home preseason games, one against each of the Pennsylvania state rivals - Tuesday, October 3 vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Sunday, October 8 vs. reigning AHL Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals).
The regular season starts with a two-game Opening Weekend at home in PPL Center on Saturday, October 14 vs. the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) and then the Phantoms welcome from Canada the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators) on Sunday, October 15.
Schedule Highlights Include:
- Preseason Home Games: Tuesday, October 3 vs WBS Penguins and Sunday October 8 vs Hershey Bears
- Regular Season Home Opening Weekend: Saturday, October 14 vs Cleveland Monsters and Sunday, October 15 vs Belleville Senators
- First Regular Season Home Game against 2023 AHL Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears: Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11
- Thanksgiving Weekend Home Games: Friday, November 24 vs Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) and Saturday, November 25 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
- New Year's Eve Home Game: Sunday, December 31 vs Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)
- Last Home Game Before AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California: Saturday, February 3 vs WBS Penguins
- Last Regular Season Home Game: Sunday, April 21 vs Charlotte Checkers
"The Schedule Release is always an exciting time because it signals that Phantoms Hockey is right around the corner," Phantoms owner Jim Brooks said. "In our first nine seasons here in the Valley, we have shared so many positive memories with our fans, community and corporate partners and during this 10th Anniversary season we plan to celebrate these and help make many, many more!"
The Phantoms' regular-season home game schedule is tailor-made for fans, with 32 weekend dates: including 15 Saturdays, seven Sundays, and 10 Fridays.
"Everything is shaping up for an absolutely exciting 10th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms here in PPL Center," Senior Director of Ticket Sales Trevor Herrick said. "We are really happy about how our schedule turned out, once again it is set up to be super accommodating for our fans. Coming off of our successes last season, there is great enthusiasm for the Phantoms and we have created many different ticket packages to enable our community to enjoy the excitement and entertainment of Phantoms at a family-friendly price."
Hockey officially returns to PPL Center with the NHL Rookie Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers engaging in a pair of rivalry clashes on September 15-16. The games provide a wonderful opportunity for fans to get a special first look at the young stars of the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers including many of the teams' recent selections in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Single-game tickets for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will go on sale September 1. Fans can guarantee tickets to every home game by locking in a Phantoms Premier Membership. Fans can also choose a custom 2023-24 Partial Season Ticket Plan which will be on sale Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am.
Questions? Email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!
Details on the team's promotional schedule will be announced soon.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2023-24 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PRESEASON)
Sunday, October 8, 2023 (1:05) vs. Hershey Bears (PRESEASON)
Saturday, October 14, 2023 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters (OPENING WEEKEND)
Sunday, October 15, 2023 (1:05) vs. Belleville Senators (OPENING WEEKEND)
Sunday, October 22, 2023 (3:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Sunday, October 29, 2023 (5:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, November 3, 2023 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, November 11, 2023 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, November 24, 2023 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Saturday, November 25, 2023 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans
Friday, December 8, 2023 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Saturday, December 9, 2023 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Friday, December 15, 2023 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket
Saturday, December 16, 2023 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets
Saturday, December 30, 2023 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Sunday, December 31, 2023 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Friday, January 12, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, January 13, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, January 26, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, January 27, 2024 (7:05) vs. Toronto Marlies
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, February 2, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, February 3, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, February 9, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 17, 2024 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, March 2, 2024 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Sunday, March 3, 2024 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, March 8, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 20, 2024 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, March 23, 2024 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Sunday, March 24 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, April 5, 2024 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Saturday, April 6, 2024 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, April 13, 2024 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Saturday, April 20, 2024 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, April 21, 2024 (3:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2023-24 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE - HOME GAMES in BOLD
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS (PRESEASON)
Saturday, October 7, 2023 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PRESEASON)
Sunday, October 8, 2023 (1:05) HERSHEY BEARS (PRESEASON)
Saturday, October 14, 2023 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS (OPENING WEEKEND)
Sunday, October 15, 2023 (1:05) BELLEVILLE SENATORS (OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, October 20, 2023 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, October 21, 2023 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, October 22, 2023 (3:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Saturday, October 28, 2023 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Sunday, October 29, 2023 (5:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Friday, November 3, 2023 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Saturday, November 4, 2023 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 (10:35 AM) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 11, 2023 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Sunday, November 12, 2023 (3:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, November 17, 2023 (7:00) at Laval Rocket
Saturday, November 18, 2023 (7:00) at Belleville Senators
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 (7:00) at Toronto Marlies
Friday, November 24, 2023 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Saturday, November 25, 2023 (7:05) ROCHESTER AMERICANS
Friday, December 1, 2023 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, December 2, 2023 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, December 3, 2023 (3:05) at Providence Bruins
Friday, December 8, 2023 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Saturday, December 9, 2023 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Friday, December 15, 2023 (7:05) LAVAL ROCKET
Saturday, December 16, 2023 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Thursday, December 21, 2023 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, December 22, 2023 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 (7:05) UTICA COMETS
Saturday, December 30, 2023 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Sunday, December 31, 2023 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Saturday, January 6, 2024 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, January 7, 2024 (3:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, January 12, 2024 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Saturday, January 13, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 (7:05) at Rochester Americans
Friday, January 19, 2024 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, January 20, 2024 (12:30) at Cleveland Monsters
Friday, January 26, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, January 27, 2024 (7:05) TORONTO MARLIES
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, February 2, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Saturday, February 3, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Friday, February 9, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, February 10, 2024 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, February 17, 2024 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 24, 2024 (4:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, February 25, 2024 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 1, 2024 (7:00) at Utica Comets
Saturday, March 2, 2024 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Sunday, March 3, 2024 (3:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, March 8, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, March 9, 2024 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, March 10, 2024 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 15, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, March 16, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Wednesday, March 20, 2024 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Saturday, March 23, 2024 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Sunday, March 24, 2024 (3:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Friday, March 29, 2024 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, March 30, 2024 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Tuesday, April 2, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, April 5, 2024 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Saturday, April 6, 2024 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS
Sunday, April 7, 2024 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, April 12, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, April 13, 2024 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Friday, April 19, 2024 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Saturday, April 20, 2024 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Sunday, April 21, 2024 (3:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Phantoms' Opponents in 2023-24 and NHL Affiliations
Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)
Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)
Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)
Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)
Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)
Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)
Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)
Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)
Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Islanders - 6 (3/3)
Charlotte Checkers - 8 (4/4)
Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)
Hershey Bears - 12 (6/6)
Providence Bruins - 6 (3/3)
Springfield Thunderbirds - 6 (3/3)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)
North Division
Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)
Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)
Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)
Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)
Syracuse Crunch - 2 (1/1)
Toronto Marlies - 2 (1/1)
Utica Comets - 2 (1/1)
By Day - Home/Away (Total)
Friday - 10/10 (20)
Saturday - 15/12 (27)
Sunday - 7/6 (13)
Tuesday - 0/2 (2)
Wednesday - 4/5 (9)
Thursday - 0/1 (1)
By Month - Home/Away (Total)
October - 4/3 (7)
November - 4/6 (10)
December - 8/5 (13)
January - 5/5 (10)
February - 4/5 (9)
March - 6/8 (14)
April - 5/4 (9)
Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!
The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.
Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com
ROOKIE SERIES
Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2023-24 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Set 2023-24 Slate - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Announce Schedule for 2023-2024 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Unveil 2023-2024 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Moose and AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Checkers Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Schedule - AHL
- Condors 2023-24 Schedule Unveiled - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals Full 2023-24 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2023-24 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Release 2023-24 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Reveal New Brand Identity with Evolved Colors, Logos and Marks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Seth Barton and Forward Drew Worrad to One-Year AHL Contracts - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.