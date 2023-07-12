Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2023-24 Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their 2023-24 regular-season schedule, featuring 72 games from Friday, Oct. 13th through Saturday, Apr. 20th.

Bridgeport will present a family-friendly schedule that features 28 of the team's 36 home games on a weekend date. The home schedule includes 15 Saturday nights, nine Sunday afternoons and four Friday night games. The home opener is slated for Saturday, Oct. 21st at 7 p.m. against the Utica Comets at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Islanders will begin the 2023-24 campaign with three road games, including the season opener on Friday, Oct. 13th against the Rochester Americans.

The team's full promotional schedule with specifics on the home opener, all other theme nights and details on single-game tickets will be released later this summer.

Season ticket memberships for the 2023-24 campaign are on sale now. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information and to become the newest member of the Islanders family.

