Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2023-24 Season

July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have released the club's 72-game regular season schedule for the 2023-24 campaign, presented by Penn State Health.

The Chocolate and White will open their 86th season of AHL competition at GIANT Center against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The Bears will commemorate their 2023 Calder Cup championship with the raising of a 12th Calder Cup banner to the rafters of GIANT Center. The opening weekend action continues the following afternoon as the Bears host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

Saturday night home games will once again be a fixture of Hershey's schedule, as the club is slated to host 14 total games on Saturday evenings. The club will also play home games on Sunday (10), with additional home games at night on Tuesday (2), Wednesday (7), and Friday (3). Hershey's longest homestand is from Dec. 9-17, as the Bears will play five straight games at GIANT Center over a nine-day stretch.

Among the highlights of the schedule for the 2023-24 season is the return of the traditional Thanksgiving Eve game at home on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., featuring the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey will also welcome Western Conference opponent the Iowa Wild to GIANT Center for the first time for a pair of games on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. The Bears will also visit the Wild for a pair of games in early April.

The busiest month of the calendar for the Chocolate and White is in December, when Hershey will take the ice for 13 games, while the club's lightest month is in April, with just seven games. The Bears will experience their longest road trip of the season three separate times, as Hershey will spend stretches of four games away from GIANT Center from Oct. 20-25, Nov. 29-Dec. 8, and March 3-15. In total, the schedule features four "three-in-threes," in which the Bears will play three consecutive nights.

Hershey will once again play all teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2023-24 campaign with games versus Lehigh Valley (12), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12), Charlotte (8), Bridgeport (6), Providence (6), Cleveland (4), Hartford (4), Springfield (4), Belleville (2), Laval (2), Rochester (2), Syracuse (2), Toronto (2), and Utica (2). Hershey will also face Western Conference opponent Iowa over four games this season as well.

In addition to the 2023-24 regular season, the Bears will also play three preseason games, including a home game at GIANT Center on Friday, Oct. 6 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 7 p.m. Hershey will visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. The Bears will also travel to Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:05 p.m.

Single-game ticket information, and a complete promotional schedule will be shared later this summer in advance of the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health.

Get on our Group Sales Priority List! Place a $100 deposit by July 31 to secure priority access to tickets when they become available and exclusive perks! Click HERE for more information.

The Hershey Bears are the 2023 Calder Cup Champions! The Bears will take the ice to defend the club's title starting in October, but you can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.