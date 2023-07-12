Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2023.24 Regular Season Schedule

Abbotsford, B.C. - The American Hockey League announced its 2023.24 regular season schedule on Wednesday, with the Abbotsford Canucks set to open the season on the road on Friday, October 13 against the Laval Rocket.

Following two games against Laval, the Canucks will return to Abbotsford to host the Calgary Wranglers for two games, beginning with the home opener on Friday, October 20. It will be the first time the two teams face off against each other since the AHL's Pacific Division Semifinals last season.

Click here to view a complete list of dates and opponents for the upcoming 2023.24 regular season.

Matchup Information:

Canadian Competition: Abbotsford will play a total of 20 games against Canadian opponents, facing off against the Manitoba Moose and Laval Rocket four times (two home, two away) while taking on rival Calgary Wranglers a total of 12 times (six home, six away). The season opener at Laval also marks the first time that the Canucks will begin a season against a Canadian opponent.

Familiar Foes: The Canucks will take on a fellow Pacific Division rival a total of 64 times this season, consisting of eight games (four home, four away) against each of the Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights, Ontario Reign and reigning Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds. They will also meet four times each (two home, two away) against the San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda and Tucson Roadrunners.

Season at a Glance:

Seven Days a Week: Abbotsford will host at least one home game on every day of the week this season with 12 Saturday games leading the way. Friday (7) and Wednesday (6) trail behind, while Tuesday (5), Sunday (3), Thursday (2) and Monday (1) also feature on the 36-game home schedule.

All three Sunday home games will again feature a 4:00pm PT puck drop, while the lone Monday game falls on BC Family Day with an early puck drop at 2:00pm PT.

Home Cooking: The Canucks longest homestand will occur in January, where the team will play a total of six consecutive games at Abbotsford Centre, beginning on Friday, January 12 against the Tucson Roadrunners and ending on Sunday, January 21 against the San Diego Gulls.

Half & Half: The Canucks will wrap up the first half of the season on Thursday, December 21 at home against the Ontario Reign, before the AHL's holiday break. Abbotsford will also conclude the regular season at home on Saturday, April 20 against the Calgary Wranglers.

Single game ticket information will be released at a later date. Fans are encouraged to sign up for single game pre-sale access for regular season games.

Ticket packages for the 2023.24 season are now available, including Season Ticket Memberships with flexible payment options from $36 per month. For more information, visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca or call 604.743.5000.

