Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign and the American Hockey League have unveiled the full 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 AHL regular season.

The Reign open the season on home ice at Toyota Arena with two contests against the San Diego Gullsbeginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. followed by a matinee matchup on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

The complete schedule can be found below and online at OntarioReign.com/schedule.

For the second consecutive season, the opponents on Ontario's schedule are evenly balanced, with eight total matchups (four home, four away) against each of the nine other Pacific Division teams.

Previous popular Reign theme nights are also scheduled to return in 2023-24 including Dia de Muertos, Hockey Fights Cancer, Salute To Service, Pink In The Rink, St. Patrick's Day and more. The team's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Other schedule highlights include:

Four home matchups with rival San Diego on Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Mar. 1 and Apr. 12.

Home contests against the defending Western Conference champion Coachella Valley Firebirds at Toyota Arena on Dec. 1, Jan. 20, Feb. 23 and Mar. 15.

A weekend-focused home slate with 27 of 36 matchups at Toyota Arena scheduled for Friday (13), Saturday (6) or Sunday (8).

The team's annual New Year's Eve contest returns to the Inland Empire on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. against Henderson.

Homestands of five games (Nov. 8-19) and four games (Jan. 30 - Feb. 9, Feb. 27 - Mar. 6).

Single game tickets are expected to go on sale in September. Click here receive more information about ticket packages for 2023-24.

Become an All-In Member today! Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825.

Ontario Reign 2023-24 Full Schedule (all times PST)

Friday, Oct. 13 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. San Diego Gulls at 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 @ San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 @ Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Colorado Eagles at 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 @ San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 @ San Jose Barracuda at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 @ Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 @ Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 @ San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 @ San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 @ Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 @ Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 @ Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 @ Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 @ San Diego Gulls at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 1 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 3 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 6 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 9 @ Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 10 @ Calgary Wranglers at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 13 @ San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 15 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 16 @ Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 20 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 22 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 24 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 27 @ San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 30 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 3 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 6 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 10 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 12 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday Apr. 13 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 17 @ Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 20 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 21 @ Colorado Eagles at 2:05 p.m.

