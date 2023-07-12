San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular-season schedule for the club's 2023-24 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road Friday, Oct. 13 against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena (7 p.m. PT). The team will hold its Home Opener presented by California Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 20 versus the Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls will host 14 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga Arena as part of their 2023-24 schedule. The club will play 48 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams and 20 inter-conference contests against five clubs from the Central Division. In addition, the Gulls will play a home-and-home series with the Eastern Conference's Charlotte Checkers for the first time since San Diego's inaugural 2015-16 season. The Gulls will have 26 home weekend dates, including 12 Friday and 12 Saturday games, and two Sunday contests. New to the schedule this season, San Diego will play all Saturday games starting a 6 p.m. PT. The Gulls will also play 19 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

San Diego's eight-game season series with the Reign begins with a two-game set on Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m. PT) and Sunday, Oct. 15 (3 p.m. PT) at Toyota Arena. The teams will meet for San Diego's Home Opener presented by California Coast Credit Union on Fri., Oct. 20 at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m. PT). The rivalry will see the Gulls host three other contests on Dec. 28 (7 p.m. PT), Feb. 24 (4 p.m. PT) and Mar. 13 (7 p.m. PT). In addition to the first weekend of the season, the Gulls will visit Toyota Arena on Mar. 1 (7 p.m. PT) and Apr. 12 (7 p.m. PT).

San Diego's inter-conference schedule will see the Gulls host the Chicago Wolves Nov. 24 (7 p.m. PT) and Nov. 25 (6 p.m. PT) before visiting Allstate Arena on Dec. 2 (5 p.m. PT) and Dec. 3 (1 p.m. PT). The Texas Stars will visit San Diego on two occasions (Nov. 29 and Mar. 22, both at 7 p.m. PT), while the club will visit Texas at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Feb. 27-28 (both at 5 p.m. PT). The Gulls will also host the Rockford IceHogs Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 (both at 7 p.m. PT) and visit BMO Harris Bank Center on Dec. 8 and 9 (both at 5 p.m. PT). San Diego will also host the Iowa Wild Jan. 12 (7 p.m. PT) and Jan. 13 (6 p.m. PT) and travel to Iowa to take on the Wild at Wells Fargo Arena Jan. 26 (5 p.m. PT) and Jan. 27 (4 p.m. PT).

Additional schedule highlights include San Diego hosting the Checkers Nov. 15 and Nov. 17 (both at 7 p.m. PT) and visiting Charlotte Nov. 3 (4 p.m. PT) and Nov. 4 (3 p.m. PT). The Gulls and the Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds will meet eight times in 2023-24, with San Diego hosting games on Jan. 10 (7 p.m. PT), Mar. 6 (7 p.m. PT), Mar. 8 (7 p.m. PT) and in their final regular-season home game on Apr. 20 (6 p.m. PT). San Diego will also host its annual Veterans Day game Nov. 11 vs. Colorado - part of a run of seven November home games - and will see two separate five-game homestands.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2023-24 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting sandiegogulls.com/gullselite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

SAN DIEGO GULLS 2023-24 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time

Fri., Oct. 13 @ Ontario 7 p.m. Tues., Jan. 23 ABBOTSFORD 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 15 @ Ontario 3 p.m. Fri., Jan. 26 @ Iowa 5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 20 ONTARIO 7 p.m. Sat., Jan. 27 @ Iowa 4 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 24 @ Tucson 10:30 a.m. Tues., Jan. 30 @ Milwaukee 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 27 ABBOTSFORD 7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 2 TUCSON 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 29 @ Henderson 1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3 COLORADO 6 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 3 @ Charlotte 4 p.m. Feb. 4-5 AHL All Star Classic

Sat., Nov. 4 @ Charlotte 3 p.m. Fri., Feb. 9 @ Calgary 12 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 8 @ Coachella Valley 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 @ Calgary 6 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 10 CALGARY 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 SAN JOSE 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 11 COLORADO 6 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 HENDERSON 6 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 15 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 @ Bakersfield 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 17 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 ONTARIO 4 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 21 @ San Jose 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 27 @ Texas 5 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 24 CHICAGO 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 28 @ Texas 5 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 25 CHICAGO 6 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1 @ Ontario 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 29 TEXAS 7 p.m. Wed., Mar. 6 COACHELLA VALLEY 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 2 @ Chicago 5 p.m. Fri., Mar. 8 COACHELLA VALLEY 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 3 @ Chicago 1 p.m. Wed., Mar. 13 ONTARIO 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 6 @ Milwaukee 5 p.m. Fri., Mar. 15 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 8 @ Rockford 5 p.m. Sat., Mar. 16 MILWAUKEE 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 9 @ Rockford 5 p.m. Wed., Mar. 20 @ San Jose 10:30 a.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 HENDERSON 6 p.m. Fri., Mar. 22 TEXAS 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 20 ROCKFORD 7 p.m. Sun., Mar. 24 CALGARY 5 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 22 ROCKFORD 7 p.m. Fri., Mar. 29 @ Tucson 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 23 TUCSON 6 p.m. Sat., Mar. 30 @ Tucson 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 27 @ Coachella Valley 7 p.m. Wed., Apr. 3 SAN JOSE 7 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 28 ONTARIO 7 p.m. Sat., Apr. 6 TUCSON 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30 @ Tucson 6 p.m. Sun., Apr. 7 TUCSON 5 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 3 @ Henderson 7 p.m. Wed., Apr. 10 @ Bakersfield 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 5 BAKERSFIELD 7 p.m. Fri., Apr. 12 @ Ontario 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 6 BAKERSFIELD 6 p.m. Sun., Apr. 14 @ Coachella Valley 3 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 10 COACHELLA VALLEY 7 p.m. Tues., Apr. 16 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 12 IOWA 7 p.m. Wed., Apr. 17 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13 IOWA 6 p.m. Sat., Apr. 20 COACHELLA VALLEY 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 @ Abbotsford 7 p.m. Sun., Apr. 21 @ Coachella Valley 3 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 21 @ Abbotsford 4 p.m.

- All times Pacific

- Dates and times all subject to change

