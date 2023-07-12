Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

The reigning League and Pacific Division regular season points leader will open the season on the road against the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday, October 13th. The Wranglers home opener will take place on Saturday, October 28th at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Calgary will play the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks affiliate) a total of 12 times during the regular season and rival Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) eight times in '23-'24. The club will also see the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken affiliate), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings affiliate), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks affiliate) and Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) eight times each.

The team will also battle the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights affiliate), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks affiliate) and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes affiliate) four times over the course of the campaign.

The Flames affiliate will play six games in October (two home, four away), 12 games in November (eight home, four away), 11 games in December (four home, seven away), 11 games in January (six home, five away), 10 games in February (four home, six away), 16 games in March (ten home, six away), and six games in April (two home, four away). The team's longest home stand totals eight games from December 28th - January 12th and their longest road trip totals seven games from January 19th - February 3rd.

Other notable home matchups for the Wranglers include a New Year's Day clash at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus Coachella Valley, and a Valentine's Day match with the Manitoba Moose in Calgary on February 14th. Watch for exciting theme game announcements as the 2023-24 AHL season gets underway.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will take place in San Jose, CA and will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 4th, followed by AHL All-Star Challenge on February 5th.

For Wranglers season ticket information please contact our Sales Team @ 403-777-4646, option 2 or visit the Wranglers website at www.calgarywranglers.com.

