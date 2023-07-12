Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.
The reigning League and Pacific Division regular season points leader will open the season on the road against the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday, October 13th. The Wranglers home opener will take place on Saturday, October 28th at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.
Calgary will play the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks affiliate) a total of 12 times during the regular season and rival Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) eight times in '23-'24. The club will also see the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken affiliate), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings affiliate), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks affiliate) and Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) eight times each.
The team will also battle the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights affiliate), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks affiliate) and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes affiliate) four times over the course of the campaign.
The Flames affiliate will play six games in October (two home, four away), 12 games in November (eight home, four away), 11 games in December (four home, seven away), 11 games in January (six home, five away), 10 games in February (four home, six away), 16 games in March (ten home, six away), and six games in April (two home, four away). The team's longest home stand totals eight games from December 28th - January 12th and their longest road trip totals seven games from January 19th - February 3rd.
Other notable home matchups for the Wranglers include a New Year's Day clash at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus Coachella Valley, and a Valentine's Day match with the Manitoba Moose in Calgary on February 14th. Watch for exciting theme game announcements as the 2023-24 AHL season gets underway.
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will take place in San Jose, CA and will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 4th, followed by AHL All-Star Challenge on February 5th.
For Wranglers season ticket information please contact our Sales Team @ 403-777-4646, option 2 or visit the Wranglers website at www.calgarywranglers.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Leo Carlsson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2023.24 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2023-24 AHL Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Set 2023-24 Slate - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Announce Schedule for 2023-2024 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Unveil 2023-2024 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Moose and AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Checkers Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Schedule - AHL
- Condors 2023-24 Schedule Unveiled - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals Full 2023-24 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2023-24 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Release 2023-24 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Reveal New Brand Identity with Evolved Colors, Logos and Marks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Seth Barton and Forward Drew Worrad to One-Year AHL Contracts - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.