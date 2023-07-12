Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

San Jose, Calif. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced the team's complete 2023-24 regular season schedule.

The Barracuda will play 72 regular season games in 2023-24, with 36 at its home, Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena). San Jose is set to open the campaign on Fri., Oct. 13 and Sat., Oct. 14 at home against the Central Division's Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks). It'll mark the first time since the 2017-18 season in which the Barracuda will take on the Blackhawks' top affiliate. Click HERE for the full schedule.

Its longest homestand will span seven games from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 and its longest road trip will bridge five games on two separate occasions.

San Jose will hit the road for the first time on Fri., Oct. 20 and Sat., Oct. 21 in Henderson against the Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights). On Sat., Oct. 28, the Barracuda will host the defending Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken) for the first of eight meetings on the year.

In total, the Barracuda will face off against all nine Pacific Division teams throughout the season (Abbotsford Canucks [Vancouver Canucks], Calgary Wranglers [Calgary Flames], Coachella Valley, Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers], Colorado Eagles [Colorado Avalanche], Henderson, Ontario Reign [LA Kings], San Diego Gulls [Anaheim Ducks] and Tucson Roadrunners [Arizona Coyotes]) and will take on the Central Division's IceHogs and Texas Stars (Dallas Stars). In addition, the Barracuda will square off with the Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers) for the first time since its inaugural season in 2015-16 when Charlotte was a member of the Pacific Division and was then affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes. The four games against the Checkers in 2023-24 will be the first in franchise history against either an Atlantic Division or Eastern Conference opponent.

The 2023-24 San Jose Barracuda promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

About the 2024 All-Star Classic

The Barracuda are set to host the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge and Skills Competition at Tech CU Arena from Feb. 4-5, 2024. For more info about the event and tickets, click here.

About 2023-24 Season Tickets

2023-24 Barracuda season tickets are on sale now starting as low as $11 per game.

