Toronto Marlies Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule
July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today their 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season. Toronto opens their 19th season against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) on Saturday, October 14 followed by a matchup with the Utica Comets (New Jersey) on Sunday, October 15 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 21 at home against the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus).
The Marlies will visit Scotiabank Arena for three games in their annual series, which includes games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 19) and a Marlies and Maple Leafs doubleheader on March 16.
Further details including ticketing, special theme nights and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.
SCHEDULE NOTES
Longest home stand: Five games - October 14 to October 24, December 30 to January 12
Longest road stretch: Nine games - January 14 to February 3
Busiest month: March - 13 games (six home, seven road)
Busiest home months: December, March, April - six games
Busiest road months: January, March - seven games
Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 22 games (13 home, nine road)
TORONTO MARLIES 2023-24 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
BY MONTH
OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR
Home 5 4 6 4 5 6 6
Away 2 6 5 7 6 7 3
Total 7 10 11 11 11 13 9
BY DAY OF THE WEEK
MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN
Home 1 4 6 0 2 13 10
Away 0 0 7 0 16 9 4
Total 1 4 13 0 18 22 14
BY OPPONENT
EASTERN CONFERENCE - NORTH DIVISION
BEL CLE LAV ROC SYR UTC TOTAL
Home 5 4 4 3 4 3 23
Away 5 4 4 3 4 3 23
Total 10 8 8 6 8 6 46
EASTERN CONFERENCE - ATLANTIC DIVISION
CLT HFD HER LHV PRO SPR WBS TOTAL
Home 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 8
Away 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 8
Total 4 2 2 2 2 2 2 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE - CENTRAL DIVISION
GR MB MIL TOTAL
Home 2 2 1 5
Away 2 2 1 5
Total 4 4 2 10
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
