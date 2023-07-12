IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Schedule
July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 72-game, 2023-24 regular season schedule. The campaign marks IceHogs' 25th season in the Stateline and the 17th as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs begin the season on Friday, Oct. 13 against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. IceHogs hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 21 when the in-state rival Chicago Wolves visit for Rockford's home opener.
View the IceHogs' 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
The IceHogs also announced today a new 6-game Pick'em Plan. Fans can experience their choice of 6 IceHogs games, while saving money on normal prices and paying no fees.
6-Game Pick'em Plan
Live it up for the Weekend
The IceHogs play 29 of their 36 home games on either a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday this season compared to 26 weekend showdowns last season. Rockford will host 12 games on Fridays, 14 on Saturdays, and three on Sundays.
Thanksgiving Weekend Hockey
As families gather around to feast in late November, the IceHogs will be preparing for three games around Thanksgiving. While Rockford will not play on the holiday, the IceHogs take the BMO Center ice the day before (Wednesday, Nov. 22) against the Manitoba Moose, again on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 24) against the Milwaukee Admirals, and then meet the Ads in Milwaukee on Saturday (Saturday, Nov. 25).
California Dreamin'
The Golden State beckons Rockford for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. This season, the IceHogs open up the circuit at Tech CU Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Pacific Division's San Jose Barracuda. On Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Friday, Dec. 22, Rockford will visit the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena.
Holiday Fun
Shortly after Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Rockford hosts the the Grand Rapid Griffins for an evening matchup. The IceHogs New Year's Eve game returns on Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The game starts at 4 p.m. CT, so there's plenty of time to return to a New Year's party to watch the ball drop after you watch the puck drop.
Wild Weekends in February
February features eight home weekend contests for the IceHogs at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford. The four Friday matchups present the Grand Rapids Griffins (Feb. 2), Texas Stars (Feb. 9 & Feb. 23), and the Chicago Wolves (Feb. 16). Saturday's tilts welcome in the Manitoba Moose (Feb. 3), Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Iowa Wild (Feb. 24).
Getting Friendly with the Division
The IceHogs play 64 of their 72 games against Central Division opponents in the 2023-24 season, and six of Rockford's eight opponents come from the Central.
Saturdays are for the Hogs
Almost every Saturday from Oct. 13 (at San Jose) to Apr. 20 (at Milwaukee) will feature an IceHogs game. There are 28 Saturdays in that seven-month span, and Rockford plays on 25 of them. The Hogs will play 14 Saturday home games this season.
2023-24 Rockford IceHogs Schedule Breakdown
Month:
October: 5 games - 3 home, 2 away
November: 11 games - 5 home, 6 away
December: 13 games - 6 home, 7 away
January: 10 games - 4 home, 6 away
February: 11 games - 9 home, 2 away
March: 12 games - 4 home, 8 away
April: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away
Opponent:
Chicago Wolves: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away
Grand Rapids Griffins: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away
Iowa Wild: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away
Manitoba Moose: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away
Milwaukee Admirals: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away
Texas Stars: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away
San Diego Gulls: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away
San Jose Barracuda: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away
2023-24 Schedule:
Friday, Oct. 13 @ San Jose
Saturday, Oct. 14 @ San Jose
Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Chicago
Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids
Saturday, Nov. 4 @ Manitoba
Sunday, Nov. 5 @ Manitoba
Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Texas
Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Iowa
Sunday, Nov. 12 @ Chicago
Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee
Saturday, Nov. 18 @ Iowa
Sunday, Nov. 19 @ Iowa
Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Manitoba
Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee
Saturday, Nov. 25 @ Milwaukee
Friday, Dec. 1 @ Manitoba
Sunday, Dec. 3 @ Manitoba
Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ Iowa
Friday, Dec. 8 vs. San Diego
Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. San Diego
Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Iowa
Sunday, Dec. 17 @ Chicago
Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ San Diego
Friday, Dec. 22 @ San Diego
Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids
Saturday, Dec. 30 @ Milwaukee
Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee
Friday, Jan. 5 @ Texas
Saturday, Jan. 6 @ Texas
Friday, Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids
Saturday, Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids
Friday, Jan. 19 vs. Chicago
Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Iowa
Wednesday, Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids
Friday, Jan. 26 @ Milwaukee
Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Manitoba
Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Manitoba
Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids
Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba
Friday, Feb. 9, vs. Texas
Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Chicago
Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Texas
Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Chicago
Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids
Monday, Feb. 19 @ Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ Iowa
Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Texas
Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Iowa
Friday, Mar. 1 @ Milwaukee
Saturday, Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids
Saturday, Mar. 9 @ Chicago
Tuesday, Mar. 12 @ Texas
Wednesday, Mar. 13 @ Texas
Saturday, Mar. 16 vs. San Jose
Sunday, Mar. 17 vs. San Jose
Wednesday, Mar. 20 vs. Chicago
Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids
Wednesday, Mar. 27 @ Chicago
Friday, Mar. 29 @ Milwaukee
Saturday, Mar. 30 @ Chicago
Tuesday, Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee
Friday, Apr. 5 @ Grand Rapids
Saturday, Apr. 6 vs. Grand Rapids
Tuesday, Apr. 9 @ Iowa
Friday, Apr. 12 vs. Grand Rapids
Saturday, Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee
Sunday, Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee
Friday, Apr. 19 vs. Chicago
Saturday, Apr. 20 @ Milwaukee
Sunday, Apr. 21 @ Chicago
