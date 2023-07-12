IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Schedule

The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 72-game, 2023-24 regular season schedule. The campaign marks IceHogs' 25th season in the Stateline and the 17th as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs begin the season on Friday, Oct. 13 against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. IceHogs hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 21 when the in-state rival Chicago Wolves visit for Rockford's home opener.

View the IceHogs' 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

The IceHogs also announced today a new 6-game Pick'em Plan. Fans can experience their choice of 6 IceHogs games, while saving money on normal prices and paying no fees.

6-Game Pick'em Plan

Live it up for the Weekend

The IceHogs play 29 of their 36 home games on either a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday this season compared to 26 weekend showdowns last season. Rockford will host 12 games on Fridays, 14 on Saturdays, and three on Sundays.

Thanksgiving Weekend Hockey

As families gather around to feast in late November, the IceHogs will be preparing for three games around Thanksgiving. While Rockford will not play on the holiday, the IceHogs take the BMO Center ice the day before (Wednesday, Nov. 22) against the Manitoba Moose, again on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 24) against the Milwaukee Admirals, and then meet the Ads in Milwaukee on Saturday (Saturday, Nov. 25).

California Dreamin'

The Golden State beckons Rockford for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. This season, the IceHogs open up the circuit at Tech CU Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Pacific Division's San Jose Barracuda. On Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Friday, Dec. 22, Rockford will visit the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena.

Holiday Fun

Shortly after Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Rockford hosts the the Grand Rapid Griffins for an evening matchup. The IceHogs New Year's Eve game returns on Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The game starts at 4 p.m. CT, so there's plenty of time to return to a New Year's party to watch the ball drop after you watch the puck drop.

Wild Weekends in February

February features eight home weekend contests for the IceHogs at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford. The four Friday matchups present the Grand Rapids Griffins (Feb. 2), Texas Stars (Feb. 9 & Feb. 23), and the Chicago Wolves (Feb. 16). Saturday's tilts welcome in the Manitoba Moose (Feb. 3), Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Iowa Wild (Feb. 24).

Getting Friendly with the Division

The IceHogs play 64 of their 72 games against Central Division opponents in the 2023-24 season, and six of Rockford's eight opponents come from the Central.

Saturdays are for the Hogs

Almost every Saturday from Oct. 13 (at San Jose) to Apr. 20 (at Milwaukee) will feature an IceHogs game. There are 28 Saturdays in that seven-month span, and Rockford plays on 25 of them. The Hogs will play 14 Saturday home games this season.

2023-24 Rockford IceHogs Schedule Breakdown

Month:

October: 5 games - 3 home, 2 away

November: 11 games - 5 home, 6 away

December: 13 games - 6 home, 7 away

January: 10 games - 4 home, 6 away

February: 11 games - 9 home, 2 away

March: 12 games - 4 home, 8 away

April: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Opponent:

Chicago Wolves: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Grand Rapids Griffins: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Iowa Wild: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Manitoba Moose: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

Milwaukee Admirals: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Texas Stars: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

San Diego Gulls: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

San Jose Barracuda: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

2023-24 Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 13 @ San Jose

Saturday, Oct. 14 @ San Jose

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Chicago

Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids

Saturday, Nov. 4 @ Manitoba

Sunday, Nov. 5 @ Manitoba

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Texas

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Iowa

Sunday, Nov. 12 @ Chicago

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ Iowa

Sunday, Nov. 19 @ Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Manitoba

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, Nov. 25 @ Milwaukee

Friday, Dec. 1 @ Manitoba

Sunday, Dec. 3 @ Manitoba

Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ Iowa

Friday, Dec. 8 vs. San Diego

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. San Diego

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Iowa

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Iowa

Sunday, Dec. 17 @ Chicago

Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ San Diego

Friday, Dec. 22 @ San Diego

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids

Saturday, Dec. 30 @ Milwaukee

Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee

Friday, Jan. 5 @ Texas

Saturday, Jan. 6 @ Texas

Friday, Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids

Friday, Jan. 19 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Iowa

Wednesday, Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids

Friday, Jan. 26 @ Milwaukee

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Manitoba

Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Manitoba

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba

Friday, Feb. 9, vs. Texas

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Chicago

Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Texas

Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids

Monday, Feb. 19 @ Iowa

Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ Iowa

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Texas

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Iowa

Friday, Mar. 1 @ Milwaukee

Saturday, Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids

Saturday, Mar. 9 @ Chicago

Tuesday, Mar. 12 @ Texas

Wednesday, Mar. 13 @ Texas

Saturday, Mar. 16 vs. San Jose

Sunday, Mar. 17 vs. San Jose

Wednesday, Mar. 20 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids

Wednesday, Mar. 27 @ Chicago

Friday, Mar. 29 @ Milwaukee

Saturday, Mar. 30 @ Chicago

Tuesday, Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Friday, Apr. 5 @ Grand Rapids

Saturday, Apr. 6 vs. Grand Rapids

Tuesday, Apr. 9 @ Iowa

Friday, Apr. 12 vs. Grand Rapids

Saturday, Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee

Sunday, Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee

Friday, Apr. 19 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Apr. 20 @ Milwaukee

Sunday, Apr. 21 @ Chicago

