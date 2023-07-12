Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Seth Barton and Forward Drew Worrad to One-Year AHL Contracts

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Seth Barton and forward Drew Worrad to one-year AHL standard player contracts.

Barton, 23, appeared in 36 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins during the 2022-23 season. He scored five points (2 g, 3 a) during his AHL time. He also added eight points (2 g, 6 a) in ten games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. During the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Barton scored 13 points (1 g, 12 a) in 13 games.

Selected in the third round, 81st overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Barton has skated in 60 career AHL games with the Griffins. He's scored 12 career points (3 g, 9 a) in that span.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kelowna, British Columbia, played three seasons of college hockey at UMass-Lowell. While a member of the River Hawks, Barton collected 36 points (7 g, 29 a) in 83 career games.

Worrad, 26, also split the 2022-23 season between the Griffins and the Walleye. In 47 AHL games, Worrad collected four points (2 g, 2 a). In 25 ECHL games, he scored at a point-per-game pace with 25 points (10 g, 15 a). Worrad tacked on eight points (5 g, 3 a) in 13 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

The native of Denfield, Ontario, has skated in 58 career AHL games with the Griffins and scored eight points (3 g, 5 a).

Prior to turning pro, Worrad dressed in 129 career NCAA games with Western Michigan University, scoring 95 points (25 g, 70 a).

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

