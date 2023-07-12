P-Bruins Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins released today, July 12, the team's schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, featuring 36 home games against 12 different AHL opponents. The schedule begins on Saturday, October 7 with a preseason game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Women in Sports Night, followed by Opening Night in Providence on Friday, October 13 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The 72-game regular season schedule concludes on Sunday, April 21 with Fan Appreciation Day at home against Hartford.
2023-24 AHL OPPONENTS
The 2023-24 schedule features matchups against 12 different teams, including Cleveland and Toronto as new opponents this season. The breakdown of games against individual teams is as follows:
- Bridgeport Islanders (6 home/6 road)
- Springfield Thunderbirds (6 home/6 road)
- Hartford Wolf Pack (5 home/5 road)
- Hershey Bears (3 home/3 road)
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3 home/3 road)
- WB/Scranton Penguins (3 home/3 road)
- Utica Comets (2 home/2 road)
- Syracuse Crunch (2 home/2 road)
- Charlotte Checkers (2 home/2 road)
- Cleveland Monsters (2 home/2 road)
- Rochester Americans (1 home/1 road)
- Toronto Marlies (1 home/1 road)
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for 2023-24 regular season home games are currently available exclusively through the purchase of a '23-24 Providence Bruins Season Membership. Fans can choose from Gold Level (Full Season), Black Level (20 games), White Level (10 games) or FlexTix Season Memberships. To become a member and reserve seats for Opening Night, please visit providencebruins.com/memberships or email clark@pseagency.com. Information on the purchase of single game tickets will be announced later this summer.
THEME NIGHTS, WEEKENDS & GIVEAWAYS
The 2023-24 home schedule features a wide variety of theme nights and weekends, as well as a number of new and fan-favorite giveaway items:
Theme Nights & Weekends
- Women in Sports Night & Preseason Game (October 7)
- Opening Night (October 13)
- Kids Con Halloween Spooktacular (October 20/21)
- Marvel Super Hero© Weekend (November 19/20)
- Bruins Fight Cancer (December 1)
- Hockey is for Everyone (December 3)
- P-Bruins WinterFest & Chuck-A-Puck (December 15/16)
- New England Hockey Day (Jan 14)
- Throwback Night (January 15)
- Military Appreciation Weekend (January 26/28)
- RI Comic Con Weekend (February 16/18)
- 90's Weekend/'99 Calder Cup 25th Anniversary (February 23/25)
- Racing Day w/ Seekonk Speedway (March 3)
- Teddy Bear Toss (March 10)
- First Responders Weekend (March 23/24)
- Star Wars Night (April 6)
- Hockey Movie Night (March 15)
- Country Night w/ Cat Country 98.1 (April 13)
- Fan Appreciation Day & Team Awards (April 21)
Giveaways
- (3) Logo Hat Giveaways (Oct 29/Jan 21/Mar 1)
- (1) 1999 Calder Cup Champions Commemorative Ticket (Nov 17)
- (2) 1999 Calder Cup Champions T-Shirts (Nov 18/Feb 9)
- (1) St. Patricks' Day T-Shirt (Mar 16)
- (1) Sports Bottle Giveaways (Jan 12)
- (1) 1999 Calder Cup Champions Team Poster (Mar 15)
- (1) 2023-24 Team Poster Giveaway (Apr 12)
Additional information regarding theme nights, weekends and giveaways will be released throughout the summer as details become available. Updates will be shared across all Providence Bruins social media channels, as well as at ProvidenceBruins.com.
Download Season Schedule
To download the full 2023-24 regular season schedule, please visit bit.ly/2223PBRSchedule
