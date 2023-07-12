Chicago Wolves Unveil 2023-24 AHL Schedule

July 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves released their 2023-24 American Hockey League schedule on Wednesday.

The franchise's historic 30th season will feature a 72-game slate, including 15 Saturday night and 12 Sunday afternoon contests at Allstate Arena.

Under new head coach-and Wolves legend-Bob Nardella, the Wolves will seek their sixth league championship beginning with the home opener against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

That showdown will be one of 12 with Milwaukee during the season, matching the number of games scheduled against another Central Division rival, the Rockford IceHogs.

In addition, the Wolves will face off against San Diego Gulls for the teams' first regular-season meetings since splitting two games during the 2017-18 campaign. Chicago will travel to San Diego for back-to-back games Nov. 24-25 and host the Gulls on Dec. 2-3 at Allstate Arena.

"The Wolves are thrilled to reveal the 2023-24 schedule," general manager Wendell Young said. "We are keeping the Midwest rivalries-Rockford and Milwaukee, in particular-and adding San Diego to the schedule. The team is excited to show Wolves fans what a talented group of players we've assembled."

Other highlights of the '23-24 schedule include eight games each against Central Division opponents Texas, Manitoba, Iowa and Grand Rapids, eight vs. Cleveland and four matchups with Tucson.

In conjunction with the release of the '23-24 schedule, the Wolves introduced a newly-designed logo highlighting the number of seasons the franchise has been in existence as well as five stars to honor five league championships.

Further details about the Wolves' upcoming season-including the team's promotional calendar-will be released soon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.