Anaheim Ducks Sign Leo Carlsson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Leo Carlsson to a three-year entry-level contract.

Carlsson, 18 (12/26/04), was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year, recording the most points and assists by a junior player in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Orebro, recording 10-15=25 points in 44 games as an 18-year-old.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (second overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson's 25 points were the fifth-most all-time by a draft-eligible player in the SHL, trailing only Daniel Sedin (42 points in 1998-99), Henrik Sedin (34 points in 1998-99), Elias Lindholm (30 points in 2012-13) and Nicklas Backstrom (26 points in 2005-06). Carlsson led SHL players 20-and-under in points per game (.57) and ranked second in goals, and third in points and assists.

The 6-3, 194-pound forward also tallied 1-8=9 points with a +8 rating in 13 SHL Playoff games, helping Orebro advance to the semifinals. He led Orebro in postseason assists and ranked second in scoring. Among all SHL Playoff leaders after the semifinals, he ranked tied for second in assists, third in plus/minus and tied for fifth in points. His eight playoff assists tied him for the most all-time by a draft eligible player in the SHL (also Daniel and Henrik Sedin), while his nine points trailed only Daniel Sedin (12) and Henrik Sedin (10).

As a 17-year-old, Carlsson recorded 3-6=9 points in 35 SHL games with Orebro in 2021-22. In 79 career SHL games with Orebro, he recorded 13-21=34 points. In 2021-22, he co-led the Swedish junior league (J20 Nationell league) in points per game (1.93) after scoring 10-17' points with a +15 rating in 14 contests, while also helping Orebro's junior club to a bronze medal in the postseason, leading all postseason players in points per game (2.00) with 1-7=8 points in four contests.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Carlsson has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including the 2023 World Championship (2-3=5 points with a +5 rating in eight games) where he was the youngest-ever player to score a goal for Sweden May 14 vs. Austria (18 years, 138 days) and the youngest Swede to appear at the tournament May 12 vs. Germany (18 years, 136 days). Carlsson scored 3-3=6 points with a +4 rating for Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship, ranking third among Sweden skaters in points and goals as one of two underage forwards. He helped Sweden to a gold medal at the 2022 U-18 World Championship (scored 2-1=3 points in two games) and also earned bronze for his country at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

