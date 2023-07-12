Admirals Set 2023-24 Slate

Milwaukee, WI - Coming off their best playoff performance in 17 years, the Milwaukee Admirals will kick-off the 2023-24 season on the road in Chicago against the Wolves on Saturday, October 14th at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena. The Ads will begin the home portion of their schedule one week later when they host the Texas Stars at 6 pm.

Led by sixth-year Head Coach Karl Taylor, the Admirals 72-game, unbalanced schedule will finish six months and a week later with a road game in Grand Rapids on April 21st. Overall, this season the Ads will battle 11 different teams, including the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time in team history. Other teams outside of the Central Division that will visit Milwaukee include the Belleville Senators, Colorado Eagles, San Diego Gulls, and Toronto Marlies.

However, the Ads most common opponents will come from inside the division, led by rivals Chicago and Rockford, who they will face-off with 12 times each. Milwaukee will play Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba and Texas all eight times to give them 56 intra-divisional contests.

Overall Milwaukee will play 25 of their 36 home games on Friday (8), Saturday (15) or Sundays (2). They have nine Wednesday contests scheduled at Panther Arena, including a pair of UW-Milwaukee School Day games on November 8th and March 13th.

The Admirals longest homestand of the season will be just four games and will happen three times: January 19th to January 26th, January 30th through February 13th and March 1st to March 9th. Their longest roadtrip will also be four games: December 8th to the 17th and then against March 15th to the 20th.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and start for as little as $26 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale September 12th and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.

