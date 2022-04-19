Comets Bolster Lineup Ahead of Postseason

Utica, NY - It was announced today by Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has signed four players to Professional Tryout Contracts including forward Luke Stevens, goaltender Brandon Kasel and defensemen Tim Theocharidis and Jarrod Gourley.

Stevens, 25, skated in 31 games for the Adirondack Thunder scoring seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points this season. The Duxbury, Massachusetts native skated in eight games for Utica registering two assists in that time. The four-year product of Yale University was originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Kasel, 25, hails from Ithaca, New York and played his collegiate career with Skidmore College. This season with Adirondack, Kasel has skated in 27 games with a record of 8-15-2 holding a .895 save percentage and 3.56 goals against average. Kasel played junior hockey for the Syracuse Stars which later became the Utica Junior Comets. The Stars program started in 1985 and includes former NHL goaltender and President of the Utica Comets, Robert Esche as an alumnus. Brandon played U-18 Midgets in 2014-2015 and one year of Junior Hockey for the Stars in 2015-2016.

Theocharidis, 23, finished his senior year at Arizona State University after playing for Bowling Green for three previous three seasons. Theocharidis, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, hails from Pickering, Ontario skated in 171 Division I college games scoring 30 goals and 73 assists for 103 points. In four games with the Thunder, the left-shooting defenseman registered one assist. He skated in five games with Utica but did not register a point.

Gourley, 22, hails from Calgary, Alberta and spent three seasons at Arizona State University before joining the University of Connecticut for his fourth season of NCAA hockey. After completing his senior season, he joined the Adirondack Thunder and skated in his first 10 professional games scoring one goal and one assist in that time.

