Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Tonight's game is a rescheduled contest that was originally slated to be played Mar. 9. Hershey enters the final week of the regular season with a Magic Number of just 4 to secure a playoff berth. Tonight is the club's final meeting versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year.

Hershey Bears (33-29-6-4, 5th Atlantic) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (33-29-4-4, 4th Atlantic)

April 19, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #73 | GIANT Center

Referees: Michael Zyla (#4), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linespersons: John Rey (#16), Tyler Loftus (#11)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight's game looking to snap a three-game skid after dropping a 1-0 decision to the Providence Bruins on Sunday at GIANT Center. Pheonix Copley stopped 27 shots, but Hershey couldn't solve rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi. The shutout loss was Hershey's sixth of the season, tying a franchise record previously set in 1961-62 and 2017-18 for the most shutout losses in a season. The Penguins have won two straight games entering tonight's contest, with the club's most recent victory coming in a 6-5 barnburner over Bridgeport last Saturday. Juuso Riikola had four assists in the game for the Baby Pens.

I-81 SHOWDOWN:Tonight is the final regular season meeting between the Bears and the Penguins. Hershey holds an impressive 8-2-1-0 record in the season series, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won the previous two meetings, including claiming a 3-2 overtime win at Mohegan Sun Arena last Friday. While neither team has officially clinched a berth in the postseason, if the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs started today, the #4 seed Penguins would battle with the #5 seed Bears in the opening round. With a win today, the Bears (.528, 4 games left) would overtake the Penguins (.529, 6 games left) for 4th place. Hershey's Mason Morelli and Mike Vecchione pace the Bears with 10 points in the season series, with the duo each posting identical stat lines of three goals and seven assists.

CAN'T SAY ENOUGH ABOUT COPLEY:

Goaltender Pheonix Copley enters tonight's game with a 5-1-0-0 record versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, holding a 1.99 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Copley owns a 2.26 goals-against average this season, the 4th best mark in the American Hockey League. He's allowed two or less goals in four of his past five starts, and overall, since the calendar flipped to 2022, Copley is 9-6-2-2 with an outstanding 1.99 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

JULIAN JUMPS IN:

Hershey forward Julian Napravnik made his professional debut last Sunday versus Providence. The winger joined Hershey after completing his NCAA career at Minnesota State, and this past season he finished tied for 4th in the NCAA in scoring, registering 49 points (18g, 31a) in 40 games. He collected six power play goals and three game-winning goals, while leading the Mavericks in shots with 129. He was named First Team All-CCHA, earned All-USCHO Second Team honors, and helped Minnesota State to the NCAA National Championship game. The native of Bad Nauheim, Germany recorded 123 points (45g, 78a) over 143 career games in his four seasons at Minnesota State.

ICE CHIPS:

Hershey enters tonight with a Magic Number of 4 to secure a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, meaning if Hershey wins two of its final four games this week, the Bears will make the playoffs regardless of any other team's results...Valtteri Puustinen has six points (3g, 3a) versus Hershey this season, including notching the overtime winner last Friday...Penguins goaltender Tommy Nappier is 3-1-1 versus Hershey, collecting a 2.53 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage...Hershey has dropped three straight road games entering tonight's contest (0-2-1-0) and is just 1-6-2-1 over the past 10 games away from GIANT Center.

