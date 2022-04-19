Bears Held off Score Sheet for Second Straight Game

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-0 decision on Tuesday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Zach Fucale made 20 saves on 22 shots for the Chocolate and White. Hershey's shutout loss marked their seventh of the regular season to set a new franchise record. The Bears' scoreless streak also extended to 131:11 overall and 228:43 since the club's last even-strength goal.

After a scoreless first period, the Penguins solved Fucale late in the second frame while down a man. Jordy Bellerive was whistled for elbowing Aliaksei Protas at 18:04, and Michael Chaput tallied shorthanded at 18:40. Kasper Bjorkqvist earned the lone assist. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-11 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Alexander Nylander added insurance at 4:19 of the third period after finishing a feed from Cam Lee, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored into an empty net at 16:31. Pens netminder Tommy Nappier stopped all 24 Hershey shots for his first AHL shutout.

The Bears finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Forwards Ethen Frank and Shane Gersich were both injured in the first period and did not return for the Chocolate and White.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Apr. 22 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

