Penguins Weekly

April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Apr. 13 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Charlotte 4

Filip Hållander scored the first shorthanded goal of his AHL career, but the Penguins were upended by a hot Checkers squad, who extended their point streak to seven games.

Friday, Apr. 15 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hershey 2 (OT)

The Penguins rallied to defeat their bitter rival, the Hershey Bears. Late in regulation, Radim Zohorna scored Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton's 10th extra-attacker goal of the season, setting the stage for Valtteri Puustinen to play the role of overtime hero.

Saturday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Bridgeport 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received goals from six different players, but its offense was spurred by Juuso Riikola and his career-best four assists. Bridgeport made things close in the third period, but Tommy Nappier survived for his team-leading 11th win.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Apr. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins and Bears conclude their 12-game season series. Hershey has a firm edge in the series, going 8-2-1-0, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won three of the last four meetings.

Friday, Apr. 22 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins' season-ending, five-game road trip starts in Providence against the division-leading Bruins. Providence is on a four-game win streak, out-scoring opponents 11-5.

Saturday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS at Springfield

As the Thunderbirds try to creep back into the Top 2 for a first-round playoff bye, the Penguins look to continue their hot run against Springfield. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 4-0-0-1 in the season series, but four of the five games required OT.

Sunday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS at Hartford

To close out a three-in-three weekend, the Pens get a crack at the ailing Wolf Pack, who have lost 16 of their last 19 games.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 15-3-2-1 (.786) at home since Jan. 21.

- Juuso Riikola's four assists on Saturday tied the Penguins franchise record for assists in one game by a defenseman. Other D-men to post four helpers in a game were Alex Goligoski (Dec. 31, 2007), Ryan Whitney (Oct. 5, 2005), Chris Kelleher (Apr. 13, 2001) and John Slaney (Jan. 21, 2000).

- Before Riikola, the last Penguins player to post four assists in a single game was Dominik Simon on Dec. 14, 2016 at Hartford.

- Of Riikola's team-leading 33 assists, 17 have come in his last 17 games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 65 35 20 4 6 80 .615

2. x-Charlotte 70 40 24 5 1 86 .614

3. x-Springfield 70 39 23 6 2 86 .614

4. PENGUINS 70 33 29 4 4 74 .529

5. Hershey 72 33 29 6 4 76 .528

6. Bridgeport 70 30 29 7 4 71 .507

7. Hartford 66 30 31 6 2 68 .493

8. Lehigh Valley 70 27 30 8 5 67 .479

x = clinched playoff spot

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 68 20 20 40

Alex Nylander 62 20 15 38

Sam Poulin* 66 16 19 36

Juuso Riikola 48 1 33 34

Félix Robert 58 16 17 33

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 21 10-9-2 2.41 .924 0

Alex D'Orio 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 21 11-8-2 2.99 .892 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 22 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 23 Springfield MassMutual Center 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 24 Hartford XL Center 3:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Apr. 15 (D) Niclas Almari Reassigned by PIT from Lukko

Fri, Apr. 15 (G) Joel Blomqvist Signed to ATO

Fri, Apr. 15 (G) Louis Domingue Recalled to PIT

Fri, Apr. 15 (G) Alex D'Orio Reassigned by PIT from WHL

PENGUINS WEEKLY - Individual game tickets as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.