IceHogs Meet Wolves in Rosemont While Looking to Clinch Playoffs this Week

April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Rockford IceHogs make the short trek to Rosemont to take on their in-state rival, the Chicago Wolves tonight at Allstate Arena at 7:00 p.m. This is the eleventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Magic Number Continues to Reduce

After the IceHogs 5-1 win over the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, their magic number reduced to five points in order to clinch a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. However, the IceHogs can clinch as early as Wednesday night with wins over Chicago on Tuesday, Grand Rapids on Wednesday and Grand Rapids and Texas losses along the way.

Taking Down the Top

The Chicago Wolves have dominated opponents all season and with a record of 46-14-5-5, they've officially clinched the Central Division Title. However, trouble arises when they meet the IceHogs. The Wolves are 3-4-0-3 against the IceHogs this year and have lost the last three matchups in a row against Rockford, all by just one goal.

Slavin Making His Mark

Rockford forward Josiah Slavin netted a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over Manitoba. After riding a four-game point streak to start the month of April, Slavin now has five goals and five assists in his last eight games.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

After tonight's matchup, the IceHogs return home for a contest with the Grand Rapids Griffins tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. From there Rockford will host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. and the Iowa Wild on Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 34-26-4-1, (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 46-14-5-5, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Loss (SO) Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m., 1-0 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

7-2-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

84-67-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

