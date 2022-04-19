Toronto Marlies Sign Matthew Hellickson to One-Year Extension

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Matthew Hellickson to a one-year AHL contract extension.

Hellickson, 24, split the 2021-22 season between the Marlies and the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), recording six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 26 games with the Marlies and seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 13 games with the Growlers. In four seasons with the University of Notre Dame (NCAA), the Rogers, Minnesota native registered 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 146 games and won back-to-back Big Ten Tournament championships (2017-18, 2018-19).

Internationally, he represented the United States of America at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, capturing a bronze medal. He was originally selected 214th overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.

