Game Preview vs. San Diego: April 19

The Henderson Silver Knights (31-28-4-1) will take on the San Diego Gulls (27-31-3-1) at 7 p.m. PT on April 19 at The Dollar Loan Center.

NOTES

Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 6-3-1-0.

Rookie Forward Brendan Brisson has tallied six points (3G, 3A) in his first three professional appearances, his first game taking place with Henderson on April 13 where he earned his first goal.

Henderson and San Diego last met for four games in March, with San Diego winning three of the four contests.

On April 10, the Silver Knights clinched a playoff berth to go on their second playoff run in franchise history after their win against San Jose.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Diego Gulls are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, with a 3-6-1-0 record in their last ten matchups.

Former Silver Knight Lucas Elvenes leads the team with 38 points (10G, 28A). Nikolas Brouillard follows closely behind with 37 points on the season (12G, 25A). Out of the league's defensemen, he sits in 12th place with his point total, and second place in goals scored by a defenseman.

Alex Limoges - San Diego's rookie with the most points, 36 (21G, 15A) - has 11 powerplay goals, the most of the league's rookies. When San Diego and Henderson met for their four games in March, he earned two goals and four assists against the Silver Knights.

Rookie goaltender Lukas Dostal is 16th in goaltending leaders, with a goals-against average of 2.62. Dostal has had 35 appearances, winning 17 contests and clocking 1920:54 minutes in goal.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Last week, Henderson and Stockton met for a three-game series. The first game on April 13 was won, 4-3, in OT by the Heat after they overcame a two-point deficit in the final frame. The following two games took place on April 15 and 16, where the Silver Knights won both of the contests.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 48 points (26G, 22A)

Daniil Miromanov: 39 points (10G, 29A)

Ben Jones: 38 points (24G, 14A)

Paul Cotter: 33 points (19G, 14A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

