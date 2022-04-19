Belleville Sens Extend Win Streak to Four with Win over Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - Matthew Wedman scored twice as the Belleville Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Monday Night at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring through Wedman at the 13:33 mark of the first period. The Rocket would pull even late in the frame as Danick Martel got Laval on the board with 1:31 left in the stanza. In the second, the Senators would restore their lead as defenceman Zac Leslie found the back of the net with a drive from the blueline to give Belleville a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play. The final stanza saw Wedman continue his strong play by notching his second of the evening as he beat Cayden Primeau with a heavy wrister before Andrew Agozzino buried an empty-netter with 27 seconds left to complete the win.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 45 saves in the win.

Six of Matthew Wedman's 11 goals this season have come against the Laval Rocket.

Andrew Aggozino has multi-point performances in back-to-back games.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"There were periods of the game I really liked. I thought the start was good. They're a high shot volume team so you've got to defend well, and you have to work on d-zone coverage. They do fire everything at the net, and they got some skilled guys."

Playoff Push

Belleville sits in fourth place in the North Division and are .013 percentage points ahead of the Toronto Marlies who own the fifth and final playoff position in the division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Marlies. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

