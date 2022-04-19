John Beecher Leads Providence Past Lehigh Valley in Overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - John Beecher tallied two goals including the overtime game-winner to lead the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-4 in overtime. Beecher also tallied an assist on Justin Brazeau's goal to record his first three point game in his professional career.

STATS

- John Beecher tallied his first professional goal and his first professional multi-point game (2 goals, 1 assist) including the overtime game-winner.

- Georgii Merkulov recorded his first professional goal and now has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in three games with the P-Bruins.

- Five Providence Bruin's recorded multi point games including John Beecher, Chris Wagner, Joona Koppanen, Blake Hillman and Justin Brazeau.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will remain at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI, to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 22nd. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

PROVIDENCE 66 82 (.621)

CHARLOTTE 70 86 (.614)

SPRINGFIELD 71 87 (.613)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 71 76 (.535)

HERSHEY 73 76 (.521)

BRIDGEPORT 70 71 (.507)

HARTFORD 69 68 (.493)

LEHIGH VALLEY 71 68 (.479)

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

LEHIGH VALLEY 3 1 1 0 4

PROVIDENCE 2 2 0 1 5

