Blackhawks Re-Assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford

April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Reichel notched his first career NHL point with an assist in Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. He has 49 points (21G, 28A) in 49 contests with the IceHogs this season.

