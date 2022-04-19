Blackhawks Re-Assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford
April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Reichel notched his first career NHL point with an assist in Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. He has 49 points (21G, 28A) in 49 contests with the IceHogs this season.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2022
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Agree to Terms with Three Players - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Meet Wolves in Rosemont While Looking to Clinch Playoffs this Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Sign Matthew Hellickson to One-Year Extension - Toronto Marlies
- Comets Bolster Lineup Ahead of Postseason - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, April 19 vs. Springfield - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Extend Win Streak to Four with Win over Rocket - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford
- IceHogs Meet Wolves in Rosemont While Looking to Clinch Playoffs this Week
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs' Magic Number Knocked Down to Five Points Entering Busy Week
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Cale Morris to IceHogs
- Two-Point Games from McLaughlin, Slavin and Teply See IceHogs Shrink Magic Number with 5-1 Victory over Moose