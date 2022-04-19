Abbotsford Canucks at San Diego Gulls Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://www.iheart.com/live/san-diego-gulls-audio-network-8441/

MATCHUP INFO:

- The Abbotsford Canucks will look to continue their six game win streak on Wednesday in San Diego, with the puck dropping at 7:00pm PST at Pechanga Arena.

- Wednesday's clash with the Gulls will be the 8th and final meeting between the two teams this regular season.

- Previous meetings with San Diego: December 15th (4-0 home W), January 14th (5-1 road W), January 15th (4-3 road L), January 22nd (5-3 home W), January 234d (4-2 home W), April 8th (6-3 home W), April 9th (5-2 home W).

- The Canucks won their last game, beating the Bakersfield Condors 3-1 in Bakersfield on Saturday night.

- The Gulls lost their last game, falling 5-3 to the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada on Tuesday night.

- Abbotsford is currently 4th in the Pacific Division with a record of 36-21-5-1 and 78 points.

- San Diego is currently 7th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 27-31-3-1 and 58 points.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Justin time for the playoffs! Justin Bailey and Justin Dowling both returned to the Abbotsford Canucks lineup over the weekend and contributed three goals between the pair over two games.

- Abbotsford is currently on a six game win streak, the longest active streak in the AHL. During that stretch, the Canucks have picked up wins over Laval, San Diego, San Jose and Bakersfield.

- The Canucks are currently one of the league leaders on special teams. Abbotsford ranks amongst the top AHL power play units in several categories, including Powerplay % (3rd), Powerplay Goals For (2nd), Powerplay Opportunities (6th), and Most Powerplay Goals by a Player (Sheldon Dries 1st, Sheldon Rempal 3rd).

- San Diego are able to pull from the middle of their roster rather well, with eight Gulls picking up 30 or more points so far this campaign. Abbotsford, while having more players with a higher number, only have six players over the 30 point mark.

- Michael DiPietro's 37 saves last weekend against Bakersfield tied a season high for the Abbotsford netminder, having put up 37 stops on November 14th against the San Jose Barracuda.

- The second half of the Canucks goaltending tangent, Spencer Martin, is on quite a streak of his own. Having won 7 of his last 8 games, and 14 of his last 17, has one of the best winning percentages in the AHL. Martin's 19 wins is the most by a goaltender with 25 or fewer games played. His lead in that statistic is by some margin, with Manitoba's Arvid Holm having the second most with 12 victories.

LAST SD GAME - APR. 9/22: ABB 5 VS SD 2

Wrapping up a six game home stand, Abbotsford finished off a back-to-back with San Diego with a 5-2 victory. 23 saves from DiPietro, as well as goals from Lukosevicius, Kannok Leipert (his 1st in the AHL), McManus, Sautner, and Alfaro sealed the win for the host Canucks... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Yushiroh Hirano released from PTO, Apr. 12/22

- Sheldon Dries recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 9/22

- Jack Rathbone returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 7/22

- Jack Rathbone recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 5/22

- Marc Gatcomb signed to a PTO, Apr. 2/22

- Reece Harsch released from PTO, Apr. 1/22

- Matt Alfaro signed to a PTO, Mar. 28/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Guillaume Brisebois played his 200th career AHL game, Apr. 16/22

- Alex Kannok Leipert scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 9/22

- Brannon McManus scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 8/22

- Danila Klimovich played his 100th career AHL game, Apr. 8/22

- Sheldon Rempal scored his 50th AHL goal, Apr. 2/22

- Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar. 20/22

