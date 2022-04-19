Viveiros to Take Medical Leave

April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights released the following update:

"Beginning this week, Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a medical leave of absence to undergo the next steps of his recovery. The organization wishes to ensure Manny gets the rest he needs during this period, and therefore expects him to be away for the final four games of the regular season. Assistant Coach Jamie Heward will assume the lead role in the interim alongside Assistant Coach Joel Ward, Goaltending Coach Fred Brathwaite, and Video Coach Andrew Doty. We will provide additional updates regarding his status when appropriate."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.