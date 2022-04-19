Busdeker to Miss 7-10 Days
April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward D.J. Busdeker (right shoulder) will miss the next 7-10 days.
The Rockford IceHogs a three-game road trip this week as they clash with their in-state rivals, the Chicago Wolves, on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena.
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!
Busdeker to Miss 7-10 Days
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
