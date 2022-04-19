Fan Appreciation Weekend Set for Friday and Saturday

The Bakersfield Condors host two games Friday and Saturday on Fan Appreciation Weekend. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Friday, enjoy $2 Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer through the end of the first intermission presented by Eyewitness News and Sunny 105.3. Cameron "The King of Cheer" Hughes will be on hand to sign his book starting at 6 p.m. in the Alta Lounge and he will make his return to Condorstown to keep the energy going! Also, the players designed pet jars will be available via silent auction on the concourse with proceeds benefiting the Kern County Animal Services. They will also have dogs available for adoption at the game.

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night featuring the Mystery Envelopes of Fun presented by Eyewitness News, 101.1 ESPN, and Dignity Health. The envelopes will be on sale (1 for $10, 3 for $20) and feature jerseys, hats, jackets, pucks, food, and more! There are thousands of prizes up for grabs and everyone is winner! PLUS, someone will win TWO TICKETS to EVERY event at Mechanics Bank Arena for an entire year!

