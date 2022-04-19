Monsters Complete Comeback Bid in 4-3 Overtime Win against Comets
April 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 25-33-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Comets scored goals from Chase De Leo at 3:27 and Brian Flynn at 18:20 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Owen Sillinger notched a power-play tally at 19:04 of the second period assisted by Roman Ahcan and Cole Clayton cutting Cleveland's deficit to 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters bounced back in the final frame beginning with a marker from Justin Scott at 14:02 off a helper from Tristan Mullin. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored a goal at 17:04 off a feed from Cole Fonstad, but Utica's Ryan Schmelzer notched a tally with a minute left to play forcing overtime. Tyler Sikura grabbed the game-winning goal at 1:31 of the extra frame assisted by Tim Berni securing the comeback 4-3 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 22 saves for the win while Utica's Akira Schmid made 24 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Utica Comets on Wednesday, April 20, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 2 1 - 4
UTI 2 0 1 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 1/2 3/3 18 min / 6 inf
UTI 25 0/3 1/2 16 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson W 22 3 5-8-3
UTI Schmid OT 24 4 21-8-5
Cleveland Record: 25-33-8-5, 7th North Division
Utica Record: 40-19-8-1, 1st North Division
Cleveland Monsters react after a goal against the Utica Comets
