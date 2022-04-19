Islanders Agree to Terms with Three Players

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have agreed to terms with defenseman Trevor Cosgrove, as well as forwards Koby Bender and Jimmy Lambert, on AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

All three players recently joined Bridgeport on amateur tryout agreements.

Cosgrove, 24, posted career highs in goals (nine), assists (19) and points (28) in 37 games with Northern Michigan University earlier this season. It was his fifth and final colligate campaign, which began with four seasons at Colgate University from 2017-21. The Exeter, New Hampshire native recorded 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 131 games with the Raiders. Prior to his five-year college career, Cosgrove spent one season in the BCHL with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (2016-17). The 6'0, 194-pound defenseman notched 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 53 games and was named to the BCHL's All-Rookie Team.

Bender, 24, played 42 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth earlier this season, posting career highs in points (26) and assists (19). He also matched a career high in goals (seven) during his fifth and final colligate campaign. The Cloquet, Minn. native recorded 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 127 games with the Bulldogs and won two national championships (2018, 2019). Bender also helped Minnesota-Duluth win the 2019 NCHC title. Prior to his college career, Bender spent one season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Minnesota Wilderness and one full season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Lambert, 25, spent each of the last four seasons at the University of Michigan, serving as an alternate captain as a junior and senior. He set career highs in goals (six) and points (14) in 39 games earlier this season. The Newcastle, Great Britain native earned 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 124 games with the Wolverines. Lambert also had 142 points (57 goals, 85 assists) in 156 games with the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2015-18.

