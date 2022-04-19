Syracuse Crunch to Hold First Duds Drive with IBEW Local 43 April 22 and 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a First Duds Drive with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 43 during the team's home games on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

Fans are encouraged to bring new infant clothing, or "first duds," to the weekend's games that will be donated to Charity for Children. Collection bins will be located in the arena lobbies.

Every week, several mothers leave Central New York hospitals and will be unequipped with the resources they need to keep their newborns healthy. Charity for Children provides a wide array of services for the families of local children with serious illnesses. These services include treatment-related travel expenses (transportation, meals, lodging), financial assistance, free educational seminars, advocacy and referral.

IBEW Local 43's First Duds Program provides a new set of infant clothing to families in need. Clothing is distributed to area clinics and hospitals in Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, and Cayuga counties. The program began in 2005 and has since then distributed over 500 first duds.

IBEW Local 43 represents nearly 1500 + people in Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Otsego, Tompkins, and Wayne counties. The Local holds a firm resolve to provide their contractors with the highest quality of skilled and trained electricians, apprentices, and technicians in the industry. The heart of their training is their CNY Electrical Training Alliance Program.

