Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH SCORE TWO WINS IN WEEK 27

The Crunch collected a pair of wins out of three games in Week 27, maintaining their position in the tight North Division playoff race.

They opened the week with a comeback win in Springfield, rallying from 2-0 down to win, 4-2, and sweep the two-game series with the T-Birds. The Crunch then lost in Utica to finish off their 14-game regular season series against the Comets. Syracuse returned to home ice and extended their winning streak at Upstate Medical University Arena to eight games with a 5-1 triumph in a pivotal match against the Toronto Marlies.

That final win of the week kept the Crunch in third place in the North Division with a 0.579 points percentage (36-25-7-2), knocking their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to nine.

TOP PERFORMERS

Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont powered the Crunch with four points (2g, 2a) in three games in Week 27. He led the Crunch to victory Wednesday in Springfield with a three-point performance, his sixth game with at least three points. He broke a 2-2 tie with what turned into the game-winning goal and then sealed the win with an empty-net marker.

After adding an assist in Saturday's win over Toronto, Dumont matched his career high with 30 assists and extended his career high to 57 points in 70 games this season.

***

Goaltender Max Lagace won his two starts last week to extend his personal win streak to four games. He allowed three goals on 51 shots to record a .941 save percentage.

Sitting at 199 career AHL appearances, the veteran goaltender is 13-2-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in 17 games since March 9; he leads the AHL in wins in that span.

Lagace is 19-9-2 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage this season.

***

Charles Hudon posted his second career hat trick Saturday against the Marlies; it was his first since Nov. 13, 2019 vs. Belleville. It was the team's fourth hat trick of the season, and it was their first on home ice since Feb. 28, 2020 vs. W-B/Scranton (Alex Barré-Boulet).

Hudon is now tied with Gabriel Dumont for the team lead with 27 goals. He's finished his last two AHL seasons with 27 goals while his career high is 28 (2015-16).

DEFENDING HOME ICE

The Crunch picked up a win in their lone home game of the week, extending their winning streak at Upstate Medical University Arena to eight games. This is now the second-longest home winning streak in a single season in franchise history; the franchise record is their 11-game win streak from March 14, 2008 through the end of the 2007-08 season.

This is the longest active home winning streak in the AHL, and it is tied for the second longest in the league this season. Only Laval's nine game streak is longer. The Crunch finish the season with five of their final six games at home. They are 17-4-1-1 at home since January; three of the four regulation losses were against Utica.

UPCOMING: BELLEVILLE|LAVAL|HERSHEY

The Crunch begin what was originally scheduled to be the final week of the regular season with crucial home games against Belleville and Laval, the two teams sandwiched around the Crunch in the North Division standings. Belleville (37-27-4-0) comes to town Friday for their final regular season matchup; the Sens are in fourth place, surging up on the strength of a four-game winning streak. Laval lost to Belleville yesterday, but remains in second place and is the closest team in the division to securing a playoff berth with a magic number of five.

Syracuse finishes a three-in-three weekend with a Sunday visit to Hershey. The Bears (33-29-6-4) are competing for an Atlantic Division playoff spot. The Crunch are 2-0-0-1 head-to-head this season.

WEEK 27 RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13 | Game 68 at Springfield | W, 4-2

Syracuse 0 3 1 - 4 Shots: 10-11-7-28 PP: 0/3

Springfield 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 9-10-6-25 PP: 0/2

2nd Period-Smith 3 (Dumont, Hora), 9:18. Nash 6 (Koepke, Jones), 15:17. Dumont 26 (Unassisted), 16:57. 3rd Period-Dumont 27 (Ryfors, Richard), 19:25 (EN). . . . Lagace 18-9-2 (25 shots-23 saves) A-4,577

Friday, April 15 | Game 69 at Utica | L, 5-1

Syracuse 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 12-7-7-26 PP: 0/4

Utica 1 1 3 - 5 Shots: 7-9-13-29 PP: 0/7

2nd Period-Richard 16 (Raddysh), 16:58. . . . Alnefelt 9-6-4 (28 shots-24 saves) A-3,917

Saturday, April 16 | Game 70 vs. Toronto | W, 5-1

Toronto 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 2-12-12-26 PP: 0/4

Syracuse 1 2 2 - 5 Shots: 7-13-11-31 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Hudon 25 (Barré-Boulet, Raddysh), 15:53. 2nd Period-Hudon 26 (Dumont, Barré-Boulet), 5:00 (PP). Perbix 1 (Barré-Boulet), 11:57. 3rd Period-Hudon 27 (Undrafted), 10:14. Walcott 6 (Fortier, Green), 13:31 (EN). . . . Lagace 19-9-2 (26 shots-25 saves) A-4,857

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 17.5% (41-for-234) 26th (T-24th)

Penalty Kill 79.1% (186-for-235) 23rd (26th)

Goals For 3.13 GFA (219) 12th (12th)

Goals Against 3.11 GAA (218) 19th (T-18th)

Shots For 32.04 SF/G (2243) 7th (6th)

Shots Against 26.64 SA/G (1865) 3rd (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 11.37 PIM/G (796) 25th (24th)

Category Leader

Points 58 Barré-Boulet

Goals 27 Dumont|Hudon

Assists 42 Barré-Boulet

PIM 98 Dumont

Plus/Minus +17 Claesson

Wins 19 Lagace

GAA 2.52 Lagace

Save % .902 Lagace

North Division

GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. x Utica 67 40 19 7 1 88 0.657 231 187 732 22-8-4-1 18-11-3-0 4-5-1-0 0-1-0-0 2-1

2. Laval 67 37 24 4 2 80 0.597 230 211 826 23-7-2-1 14-17-2-1 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 2-2

3. Syracuse 70 36 25 7 2 81 0.579 219 218 796 20-10-1-2 16-15-6-0 7-2-1-0 1-0-0-0 1-2

4. Belleville 68 37 27 4 0 78 0.574 205 203 849 17-15-2-0 20-12-2-0 6-3-1-0 4-0-0-0 5-0

5. Toronto 66 35 27 3 1 74 0.561 220 220 865 18-14-2-1 17-13-1-0 5-5-0-0 0-1-0-0 3-1

6. Rochester 71 35 27 6 3 79 0.556 239 258 902 18-12-3-2 17-15-3-1 5-3-2-0 1-0-0-0 2-3

7. Cleveland 70 24 33 8 5 61 0.436 186 247 925 11-18-4-1 13-15-4-4 1-8-0-1 0-6-0-1 2-5

