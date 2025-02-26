Cavan Sullivan Making History
February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
Get exclusive access to Cavan Sullivan as he makes MLS history in Onside, only on AppleTV+
#philadelphiaunion
Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics
