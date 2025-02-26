Cavan Sullivan Making History

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







Get exclusive access to Cavan Sullivan as he makes MLS history in Onside, only on AppleTV+

#philadelphiaunion

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.