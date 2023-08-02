Cape Cod Baseball League Comes to Polar Park in "Cape Cod Classic"

Polar Park hosted its second Cape Cod Classic on Monday, July 31, showcasing a Western Division rematch between the Cape Cod Baseball League's Bourne Braves and Wareham Gatemen.

The Cape Cod Baseball League-a collegiate summer wooden bat league located on the Cape-is one of the nation's top summer baseball leagues for college players. In the second Cape Cod Classic at Polar Park, the Braves once again bested the Gatemen, 6-3.

With 10 teams in all, the Cape Cod Baseball League has produced major league talent such as Chris Sale, Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber and Corbin Burnes. According to Hannah Butler, WooSox' vice president of special events, fans in attendance could expect "the best collegiate baseball in the country."

"I feel like that is just the pride of the Cape League, the quality of baseball that they put out there," she said. "It's baseball at its core, but it's nice to put it on a bigger stage and show a lot of these players what they could be seeing one day."

While a student at the University of South Carolina, Butler worked as an intern for the Cape Cod Baseball League both with the Brewster Whitecaps and the league's Hall of Fame. When executing league and team events at the Whitecaps' home field, Stony Brook Elementary School, she said she had the opportunity to watch players who now compete at the Triple-A and even major league level.

"The Cape League is the best college baseball players all in one place for a summer," Butler said. "It was really cool to meet people from all these different universities and see these guys play at the highest level of amateur baseball on elementary school fields."

As the person who oversees events at Polar Park separate from Worcester Red Sox games, Butler said it is important that the ballpark continues to offer new experiences for fans.

"It's important to do something different," she said. "Obviously, we do football. We do college football, we do high school football. To bring other levels of baseball, we do high school baseball and [the Cape Cod Baseball League] is college baseball, so it's checking another box for us and keeping our variety of events we do diverse."

