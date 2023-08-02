8.2.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (49-53, 16-12) at Gwinnett Stripers (45-57, 12-15)

LOCATION: Coolray Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #103 / ROAD #53: Indianapolis Indians (49-53, 16-12) at Gwinnett Stripers (45-57, 12-15)

PROBABLES: RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.72) vs. RHP Darius Vines (0-0, 1.93)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Behind yet another excellent night for left fielder Miguel Andújar, the Indianapolis Indians survived a late comeback effort from the Gwinnett Stripers to take the series opener on Tuesday night at Coolray Field, 7-5. With an RBI single in the third, a two-run single in the eighth, Andújar accounted for the majority of Indy's run production and tied Gwinnett's output by himself. The Indians jumped out in front thanks to an opposite field single from designated hitter Mason Martin against Stripers starter Jared Shuster to plate shortstop Chris Owings. Andújar supplied the next three runs for Indianapolis before right fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba extended the lead to 5-0 with an RBI single in the fifth. Four unanswered runs followed for the Stripers, kickstarted by an RBI single from center fielder Dalton Guthrie in the fifth and highlighted by doubles from shortstop Vaughn Grissom and first baseman Jesús Aguilar in the seventh. Andújar provided the insurance for Indy in the eighth to halt the stretch. Six Indians pitchers combined in the winning effort, with right-hander Kyle Nicolas working a team-high 3.0 innings of one-run ball and three arms notching hitless outings before closer Colin Selby finished the job with a one-run ninth.

DEFENSE WINS GAMES: Since July 25, the Indians are one of two teams in all of Minor League Baseball to play errorless baseball, alongside Double-A Somerset. During the seven-game errorless streak, the Indians have faced 249 total chances and are winners in five of seven thanks to quintessential defense. The streak is Indy's longest of the season, having previously played five-straight games of errorless baseball on three separate occasions.

MIGGY KEEPS MASHING: Miguel Andújar earned his fourth four-hit game of the season while driving in five runs for the third time on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old continues to be the leading force of the Indians offense and one of the top hitters in the league. In July, he hit .380 (38-for-100) with 17 runs scored, two doubles, six home runs, 26 RBI and a 1.009 OPS in 24 games. He leads the International League in average (.361) and is among full-season qualifiers in RBI (2nd, 76), hits (T-2nd, 115), OPS (6th, 1.000), total bases (T-7th, 185), slugging percentage (8th, .580) and on-base percentage (8th, .420). Since he was outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, he has hit safely in 49 of 55 games, including 26 multi-hit games.

DRIVE FOR FIVE, PT. 3: Miguel Andújar led the Indianapolis offense to a series-opening victory at Gwinnett with his third five-RBI game of the season. Andújar joins Roberto Petagine as the only Indians to record three five-RBI games in a season in the Victory Field era. Prior to achieving the feat three times this season, his last five-RBI performance came on April 9, 2017, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Erie with Double-A Trenton.

GRANT IS KOCHING: Grant Koch notched a season-high three hits in Tuesday night's win vs. the Stripers. His three hits were a career best at the Triple-A level and his most since a four-hit performance on July 7, 2022, with Single-A Bradenton at Lakeland. The backstop is actively riding a season-high six-game hitting streak. During the streak, he's hitting .391 (9-for-23) with five runs scored, two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

SELBY CLOSES: Colin Selby earned his team-leading sixth save of the season on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old has successfully recorded saves in six of his seven opportunities, not allowing a hit in five of seven outings. Since July 3, Selby has a 2.79 ERA (3er/9.2ip), allowing just three hits with 15 strikeouts and three saves.

LEYBA LAUNCHES: Domingo Leyba has hit safely in five of six games since joining the Indians on July 25. The switch-hitting infielder is 8-for-20 with five runs, two doubles, a home run, two RBI and five walks. Leyba has spent most of the season with Double-A Altoona, where he hit .343 (35-for-102) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, three home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks and a .902 OPS in 30 games. Pittsburgh signed him as a minor league free agent on March 8, 2023.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Stripers continue their six-game set at Coolray Field on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Behind a couple of standout offensive performers and seven on 14 hits, Indy prevailed in the series-opening contest on Tuesday night. The Stripers earned a series win in the team's lone series last season, 4-2. Tonight, right-hander Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.72) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Gwinnett's right-hander Darius Vines (0-0, 1.93). Vines made his Triple-A debut in his last outing on July 27 at Jacksonville, he tossed 4.2 one-run innings. Vines is currently rated Atlanta's No. 7 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

JACKSON TAKES THE BUMP: Right-hander Andre Jackson will make fifth appearance and third start with Indianapolis tonight at Gwinnett. Tonight will be his first career outing against the Stripers. The right-hander's last outing came on July 27 vs. Louisville, he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in 4.0 innings. Since being acquired by Pittsburgh from Los Angeles (NL), he has pitched 9.2 innings over four outings with 12 strikeouts. Prior to his acquisition, he spent the majority of the first half of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he had a 5.86 ERA (18er/27.2ip) in 11 appearances.

THIS DATE IN 2019: After setting a new career record with 13 strikeouts on 6/7 at Toledo, Mitch Keller fanned 12 batters over 6.0 innings, with all of his strikeouts coming within his first 15 batters faced. After dominating through his first five innings, he was tagged for four runs in the top of the sixth and took the loss. The performance was his fourth 10+ K game with the Indians, Keller trails only Tyler Glasnow (nine) with the most 10+ K games for the Indians. The outing was Keller's final game in the minor leagues od 2019 as he was recalled by Pittsburgh on 8/12 and finished out the season in the big leagues.

