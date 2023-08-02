Lambert Promoted to White Sox, Lee Joins Knights

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 5:35 p.m. doubleheader today against the Norfolk Tides from Norfolk, VA.

RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 15 games with the Knights this year, Lambert has gone 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA over 16.1 innings pitched. With the White Sox this year, Lambert is 2-1 with a 6.29 ERA in 25 games (one start) over 24.1 innings pitched.

C Korey Lee was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Lee was acquired on July 28 in Chicago's trade with the Houston Astros for RHP Kendall Graveman. Lee, 25, was ranked as Houston's number five prospect at the time of the trade. This season, Lee has appeared in 68 games with Triple-A Sugar Land and hit .283 (80-for-283) with 37 runs scored, 18 doubles, five home runs, 32 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

