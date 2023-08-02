Lambert Promoted to White Sox, Lee Joins Knights
August 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 5:35 p.m. doubleheader today against the Norfolk Tides from Norfolk, VA.
RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 15 games with the Knights this year, Lambert has gone 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA over 16.1 innings pitched. With the White Sox this year, Lambert is 2-1 with a 6.29 ERA in 25 games (one start) over 24.1 innings pitched.
C Korey Lee was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Lee was acquired on July 28 in Chicago's trade with the Houston Astros for RHP Kendall Graveman. Lee, 25, was ranked as Houston's number five prospect at the time of the trade. This season, Lee has appeared in 68 games with Triple-A Sugar Land and hit .283 (80-for-283) with 37 runs scored, 18 doubles, five home runs, 32 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 2, 2023
- Worcester Rallies Back for 7-6 Win over Syracuse on Warm Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Lambert Promoted to White Sox, Lee Joins Knights - Charlotte Knights
- 8.2.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (49-53, 16-12) at Gwinnett Stripers (45-57, 12-15) - Indianapolis Indians
- August 17: Casey Candaele Bobblehead Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- August 2 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Boston Red Sox Alumnus and Reliever Rich Garcés, "El Guapo," Visited Polar Park on July 8 - Worcester Red Sox
- Cape Cod Baseball League Comes to Polar Park in "Cape Cod Classic" - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- August 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- 24 Hours of Events and Baseball at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Jacksonville Suffers 12-Run Loss to Memphis in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Drops Second Straight - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Score Most Runs of 2023 in Largest Win of Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Andújar's Four-Hit, Five-RBI Night Propels Indians to Series Opening Win, 7-5 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.