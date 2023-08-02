Jacksonville Suffers 12-Run Loss to Memphis in Series Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After falling behind 9-0 in the third inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 17-5 to the Memphis Redbirds in Tuesday's series opener at AutoZone Park.

After two scoreless innings, Memphis (53-50, 14-14) blew the game open in the bottom of the third, sending 14 batters to the plate. Nick Dunn led off the inning with a single. After a pop out, Richie Palacios and Masyn Winn worked consecutive walks. Ivan Herrera cleared the bases with a three-run double off Jacksonville (46-56, 14-14) starter Ronald Bolaños (L, 3-10). A wild pitch allowed Herrera to advance to third and he scored on a fielder's choice from Luken Baker to give the Redbirds a 4-0 lead. Matt Koperniak was the sixth man to reach base, singling off Bolaños. Juan Yepez walked and Moises Gomez gave Memphis a 6-0 lead with a two-run double. After a walk to Dunn, in his second plate appearance of the inning, Bolaños issued a bases loaded walk to Juniel Querecuto, pushing the advantage to 7-0. The Redbirds plated their final two runs on a two-run single from Richie Palacios.

Jacksonville cut the deficit to six runs in the top of the fifth. Troy Johnston started the inning with a double. After a groundout Johnston scored from third on a single by Jordan Groshans. Two batters later, Paul McIntosh singled and Jake Mangum was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Xavier Edwards knocked a two-run double off Memphis starter Casey Lawrence (W, 4-7) to make it a six-run game.

The Redbirds batted around their lineup for the second time in the bottom of the sixth, sending nine men to the plate. Memphis added four more runs, taking a double-digit lead, 13-3.

Luken Baker's (26) solo home run in the seventh and three runs in the eighth pushed Memphis' lead up to 14 runs.

The Jumbo Shrimp cut two runs off the lead in the top of the ninth. Groshans led off with a double and with two outs, Mangum beat out a groundball to keep the inning alive. With runners on the corners, Edwards plated his third run of the game with an RBI single. Mangum went to third and scored on an RBI double by Jacob Amaya to make the score 17-5 but the rally was halted.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. RHP Chi Chi González (4-8, 6.97 ERA) starts on the hill for Jacksonville and Memphis will counter with LHP Connor Thomas (4-3, 5.73 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

