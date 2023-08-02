24 Hours of Events and Baseball at Polar Park

Girls on the Run

An early start to Saturday's marathon of events featured the second annual Girls on the Run program. As one of the biggest runs at Polar Park to date, over 44 Massachusetts teams laced up their sneakers. According to the Girls on the Run website, the program offers, "evidence-based programs that inspire all girls to build their confidence, kindness, and decision-making skills."

Game 1

During Saturday's pregame ceremonies, the 2023 class of WooSox Scholars-Marrie Brenner, Diego Segura, Anayah Ortiz, and Jeremiah Mlay-were honored. The WooSox Scholars program gives current middle school students $10,000 for tuition and books to encourage their dreams.

The Worcester Red Sox only added to the excitement of 24 hours of fun at Polar Park with two wins in the doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings Saturday. Both games played seven innings instead of nine.

Niko Goodrum, Enmanuel Valdez, and Ronaldo Hernandez contributed to the first score for the WooSox. The home team took a sweeping victory in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

WooSox starting pitcher Shane Drohan earned 54 strikes and retired 14 of 16 batters to help solidify the win.

Game 2

The celebration of Greek culture and heritage was recognized in game two through Greek music, dancing, and food!

Norwith Gudino repeated the strong start for Worcester with five innings of one-run ball.

Sogard tallied for the WooSox with a two-run single in the bottom of the 2nd when bases were loaded.

Rochester didn't give up without first tying the competition 2-2 and forcing extra innings.

In the bottom of the 8th, bases loaded, Ronaldo Hernandez delivered the game-winning swing, a walk off sac-fly to center.

Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'

After electric back-to-back WooSox wins, fans had the opportunity to toss around baseballs on that same victorious grass. Parents, children, and friends covered the outfield as the sky turned shades of orange, red, and pink.

Scout Sleepover

Thousands of Hearts of New England Scouts were recognized for all they do in the community by having the chance to sleep on the field where the WooSox run, catch, and hit home runs. The scouts grabbed sleeping bags and pillows after Sunset Catch and headed for the outfield after the doubleheader win on Saturday night. At 10 p.m., the scouts viewed Chicken Little on the Polar Park videoboard with breakfast at the ballpark taking place the following morning.

