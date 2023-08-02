Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 at Scranton/WB

Rochester Red Wings (15-13, 49-52) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (13-13, 47-53)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP José Ureña (1-2, 6.03) vs. RHP Randy Vasquez (2-8, 5.04)

NOT SO ELECTRIC CITY: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their series opener against Scranton/WB, 5-4, snapping a 10-game winning streak in series-opening games...C JACOB NOTTINGHAM launched his fourth homer with the Wings, while RF ERICK MEJIA extended his hitting streak to nine games...the two combined for four of Rochester's six hits in the contest...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE struck out six over 5.0 innings pitched, including four in the first two innings...the Wings look to even up the series at a game apiece tonight, as RHP JOSÉ UREÑA heads to the mound for his 15th Triple-A start this season.

STREAKY BIRDS: Rochester fell in their first game with Scranton/WB last night, snapping a 10-game winning streak in series-openers...after starting the season 1-7 in the first game of the series, the Wings have gone 10-1...10 games marked their longest winning streak in series openers since at least 1981...

Rochester now posts an 11-8 record in series openers.

NOTTING-HAMMER: C JACOB NOTTINGHAM went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored in yesterday's loss, marking his 10th multi-hit performance this year (second with the Wings)...the long ball was his fourth with the Wings, and 10th of the year (4 w/ Tacoma, 2 w/ Sacramento)...

Nottingham has collected a hit in four of his last five games since 7/23, hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI over that span.

DUNN & DUNN: CF JACK DUNN collected his fifth stolen base yesterday, along with a walk and a run scored as part of his 1-for-3 night at the plate...since returning to the team on 7/15, Dunn is tied with DEREK HILL for the most stolen bases (5) on the team, while posting the third-best batting average (.333, 12-for-36) and OPS (.922)...

The Georgia native has reached safely in 16 of his 21 games started with the Wings this season.

MEJIA MAGIC: RF ERICK MEJIA extended his hitting streak to nine games (.400, 14-for-35, since 7/21) in the loss last night, going 2-for-4 with a double...he is now hitting .325 (25-for-77) with four home runs, a triple, three doubles, and 11 RBI across 22 games since the beginning of July...

Since the beginning of his hitting streak, Mejia leads the team in batting average (.400, 14-for-35), hits (14), slugging percentage (.629), OPS (1.029), and total bases (22).

TIM (C)ATE: RHP TIM CATE worked 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in the loss, striking out two batters...this marked his third consecutive hitless outing, the first time in his career he's tossed three-straight hitless outings out of the bullpen.

RAIL-ROADED: Rochester hitters combined to strike out 15 times against Scranton/WB in last night's loss, marking the third-most punchouts in a game this season and most since 5/26 at Toledo... all three of the Wings' 15-plus strikeout games have come on the road...

The outing marked the most strikeouts by RailRiders pitching against the Wings since 9/12/2021, also at PNC Field.

LOCKED & LOADED:RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE logged 5.0 innings of work in the loss last night, allowing two earned on five hits while striking out six and walking two...the right-hander struck out four batters through the first two innings, the fourth time a Wings starter has done so this season, and first time since JOSÉ UREÑA struck out five in the first two innings on 5/12 against WOR...

Rutledge has struck out six or more batters six times across 18 starts between Rochester (6 starts) and Harrisburg (12 starts).

